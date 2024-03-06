NeNe Leakes And Nyonisela Sioh Are Glowing And Still Going Strong After Reuniting

Prince Williams/WireImage

If you thought NeNe Leakes, 56, and her beau Nyonislea Sioh broke up, it looks like they’re back together. The couple are still going strong as the Real Housewives of Atlanta alumnus was pictured with her on-again, off-again entrepreneur bae in a recent image posted by The Neighborhood Talk of the two getting ready for an event. The pair looked stunning with Leakes dressed in a fitted black off-the-shoulder gown and Sioh complementing her look in a black fitted suit.

In February, Sioh showed the iconic TV personality some love on Instagram, and it wasn’t for Valentine’s Day. It was just because.

“Thank you for being my partner in crime, my confidante, and my greatest support. Your love and understanding mean the world to me. I appreciate you more than words can express,” he wrote in a caption under a series of pictures of the two of them.

Ms. Leakes doesn’t post the menswear designer on her social media as much as she used to and this started after she announced they were taking a break last summer.

“Today, we are taking a break. We’ve been taking a break,” Leakes stated on an episode of the Reality with the King podcast with Carlos King. “It’s … things I’m not happy with, things he’s not happy with. It’s just not working at the moment,” she said, before joking about where the two stood. “He is single so if any of the ladies out there want to holla at him, go right ahead.”

The two began dating in 2021 shortly after her late husband, Gregg Leakes, died from colon cancer at age 66. The new relationship had a few bumps, with a major one being Sioh’s then estranged wife, Malomine Tehmeh-Sioh, suing the former RHOA star for emotional distress, humiliation, and loss of affection from the menswear designer. Leakes denied those claims that she interfered in that marriage.

“I’m already out here a husband stealer, and this is too much,” she said at the time. “And ain’t nobody out here stealing husbands. Are they? I would never. Nobody wants to steal nobody else’s problems, honey.”

During her interview with King, Leakes also said she wouldn’t be as public with her relationships again, which is probably why she’s not sharing much about her current status with Sioh.

“My next relationship will be absolutely private. This was the most public I think I’ve ever been in any relationship — it’s more public than Gregg. And I just feel like it’s just best to be private,” she said.