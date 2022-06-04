NeNe Leakes Responds To Lawsuit From Boyfriend’s Estranged Wife: ‘Ain’t Nobody Out Here Stealing Husbands’

Prince Williams/Wireimage

In an IG Live from Thursday (June 2), NeNe Leakes decided to speak briefly on claims from a lawsuit filed against her, claiming that she began a relationship with boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh while he was married, allegedly contributing to the cessation of the union. The reality TV star and businesswoman initially poked fun at the news, sharing video of her riding along with Sioh while the the song “Hrs and Hrs” by Muni Long played (which sings, “Yours, mine, ours…”). But she directly spoke out in the brief Instagram Live.

“So much is going on in the world. Let’s just try to show each other a little more love. And I really mean that from the bottom of my heart,” she said. “It’s a lot going on in the world. I’m already out here a husband stealer and this is just too much. Ain’t nobody out here stealing husbands. Are they? I would never.”

Leakes, who was known for saying the quotable, “Close your legs to married men” during her early Real Housewives of Atlanta days, doubled down on her truth.

“Nobody wanna steal nobody else’s problems, ok? [laughs].”

As previously shared, Leakes is being sued by Malomine Tehmeh-Sioh in the state of North Carolina. Malomine claims she suffered emotional distress, mental anguish as well as a loss of affection when they began dating, with Leakes going public on social media with their relationship in December 2021. The estranged wife reportedly claims in the suit that her husband “lied” about his whereabouts and what he had going on with Leakes. Malomine and Nyonisela were married in 2010 and are said to have separated in December 2021. They share a 12-year-old son.