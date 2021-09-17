NeNe Leakes On Adjusting To ‘New Normal’ After Passing Of Husband Gregg: ‘I Have Good Days And Bad Days’

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

NeNe Leakes says she’s “pushing through” after the passing of husband Gregg Leakes. The TV personality took to her Instagram Stories this week to update fans on how she’s adjusting to things after Gregg’s death following his battle with colon cancer on September 1.

“I’m just trying to adjust to this whole new life I have and this whole new normal,” she said while driving. “I have a whole group of people that’s coming to my house everyday doing different stuff with me, just trying to keep my mind off of, you know, the events that recently happened.”

While she’s been receiving regular visitors, NeNe has also been making an effort to go out and be among people, like the memorial she threw for Gregg recently.

“I have good days and bad days but…yeah. They say it’s normal,” she said. “Some days I’m up, some days I’m down. Today I felt like going to the salon so that was good. I normally don’t go to the salon. I usually let people come to my house, so today I decided to drive to the salon and actually sit in the salon with other women. And that was good, to be around other people.”

She’s also returned to the Linnethia Lounge, her bar in Duluth, where she’s been warmly greeted by fans and patrons. Upon her return home, she continued to thank people, including friends who reach out daily, and a number of notable figures who’ve sent everything from condolences and flowers to massages and trips. She specifically named actress Lauren London, who lost partner Nipsey Hussle in 2019, for her support.

“Thank you to Lauren London,” she said. “You have reached out to me so many times to help me go through this process, as you have gone through it. Thank you.”

And in addition to that, she’s started a practice of fasting and praying, with NeNe sharing that she’s “strong” in her faith.

“I have started a fast. I am fasting. I just thought it would be something interesting to do and a good thing to do since Gregg’s passing to pray and to fast,” she said. “So I am fasting during the day. Don’t talk to me about food until after six o’ clock.”

She plans to share her journey through grief in some videos for her YouTube channel as a way to help some and remind others that “Everybody can grieve very differently.” But overall, the star says she’s doing well thanks to the overwhelming amount of support received.

“Love you guys. I’m ok,” she said. “I’m pushing through with a blonde wig on [laughs]!”