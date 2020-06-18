Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

Will Nene Leakes hold a Georgia peach for the upcoming season of Real Housewives of Atlanta?

The jury is still out on that, but rumors about Bravo giving Leakes the dreaded pink slip are absolutely false. A Bravo spokesperson told ESSENCE Thursday: “There is no truth to this story. Nene was not fired and conversations for the next season are still ongoing.”

While Team Nene takes meetings with NBC Universal, Bravo network’s parent company, fans haven been speculating about Leake’s return since the top of the year. Before the pandemic began, Wendy Williams announced that Leakes was done with the hit show, with the daytime talk show host claiming to have received an “I’m quitting” text from the co-star of the hit reality TV show.

Williams said she knew a secret about Leakes that would melt people’s hearts and that she needed to use the RHOA platform to explain “the other part” of her life. “I’m telling you. Nene, don’t quit,” Williams urged back in January on her show.

Later, the long-time cast member told People that she was still debating her return, especially since she’d bumped heads with everyone from Kandi Burruss to Eva Marcille to Kenya Moore, whom she almost spit on during an argument last season.

“I can’t have these girls fighting with me on TV for no reason anymore,” Leakes said last month. “I’ve got to move forward. And if that’s all you want from me I have to move on and I got to go. Me and my wig got to leave, honey.”

And during the RHOA three-part virtual reunion, which wrapped last month, Leakes brought that smoke to both Burruss and Marcille before yelling “bye!” and closing her laptop.

This is not the first-time fans have gotten dizzy on this will she/won’t she return rollercoaster with the long-standing cast member. In season 8, Leakes bounced to focus on acting (but made guest appearances on RHOA) and was missing in action from season 9, before popping up season 10.

I promise I’ll be the first to tell you myself! Thanks you for the love ❤️ — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) June 18, 2020

For season 13, it’s another wait and see ride. However, Leakes did vow to spill the tea before anyone else. Thursday, Leakes tweeted: “I promise I’ll be the first to tell you myself. Thanks for the love!” A day before, she also took to Instagram to write, “I can’t chileeeeeeee.”