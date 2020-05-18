Every season, Nene Leakes makes claims that she isn’t returning to The Real Housewives of Atlanta—but could next season be different? For Leakes, it may seem so.

“I don’t know. I just don’t know,” Leakes shared with People on whether or not she’ll be returning for season 13. “I go back and forth with it every day. I feel like it’s a big conversation I need to have with the network and with production. Because if they value their talent in some sort of way, then we need to talk. We need to come up with some sort of compromise here.”

It’s not surprising. This season wasn’t the easiest for Leakes, who had quarrels with every cast member, including long-standing rival Kenya Moore, former-bestie Cynthia Bailey, along with Eva Marcille, Porsha Williams and Kandi Burruss.

“This time, being quarantined [amid the coronavirus pandemic] has really made me appreciate a lot of things about my life anyway,” Leakes added. “I keep saying to people, ‘I want my life back.’ I can’t have these girls fighting with me on TV for no reason anymore. I’ve got to move forward. And if that’s all you want from me, I have to move on and I got to go. Me and my wig got to leave, honey.”

If Leakes does come back, it’s going to be interesting to see how that all plays out over the next season. Especially as tensions continued to spill out on screen during the virtual reunion. Heated arguments with Burruss and Marcille led Leakes to closing her laptop and walking off set.

“I’m still human,” Leakes continued to People. “It’s not okay, sitting and being attacked over and over by the same people about nothing. It stresses me out. I am sensitive, I am. If that’s all these girls have the time to do, then production needs to get some new people on the show. Because why are you guys still focused on me over here? Why do you bother me like this? Leave me alone, child. Let me just be over here by myself. Why do you bother me like this? It doesn’t make sense. Why do they argue with me every time they see me?”

We’ll have to wait and see how things play out for the last-standing original Georgia peach.