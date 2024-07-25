Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

With the buzz around “anti-aging” at its peak––tweens are reaching for retinol, 20-year-olds are starting preventative botox, and 30-somethings are saving up for their first facelift––growing older may cause more anxiety now than in the ‘90s.

While turning back time is not an option, we shouldn’t feel pressured into having cosmetic surgery, which is growing both in popularity and criticism. At the same time, we don’t have to feel ashamed of wanting to make tweaks, either. Reclaiming your approach to beauty at any age (with work done or not) is a personal choice that should empower you.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Nene Leakes, for example, shared her experience with plastic surgery, first debunking rumors that she had any other procedure than a nose job and breast augmentation done. Then, in 2022, Leakes let her fans in on her experience with one of the most popular surgeries in recent history. “I did it! I got a ‘Professional BBL’ with Dr. Okoro,” the then 54 year old shared on Instagram, sharing all the details from check-in to the operating room. “I’m almost ready to show off my new snatched look.”

On Instagram, she flaunts her shape and summer’s favorite hair color—blonde. Back in May, hairstylist Jamal Bryce installed her straight wig with dark roots, which she wore with a natural matte beat. Nipping her insecurities at the source, she shows off what confidence can look like in your 50s.

“Too Glam To Give A D***” she wrote in a caption, showing off her hips and a white manicure resting on them. Meanwhile, a matte pink lip matched her floral-toned beat. 56-year-old NeNe Leakes reminds us that when you look good you feel good. At the end of the day, Black women can explore different beauty looks as we see fit, regardless of what anyone has to say. Like Leakes has said, “Bling, Bling, Bling (redacted) is MAD!”