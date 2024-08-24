Here’s A Look Inside Ludacris’ Fabulous Atlanta Mansion – Where You Can Now Stay

Experience how the elite in Atlanta lives! Booking.com has teamed up with legendary Grammy Award-winning rapper, actor, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Ludacris for an exclusive, once-in-a-lifetime, family-friendly experience at his iconic Atlanta mansion.

This unique getaway offers an immersive experience into Ludacris’ world, featuring his personal touch and favorite family-friendly activities, with the added thrill of meeting Ludacris himself during the stay. The Ludacris Welcome To Atlanta Summer Send-Off will become bookable on a first-come, first-served basis for one booker plus three guests on August 28, 2024, at noon ET. The two-night stay will take place on September 3-5, 2024, and is priced at only $4.04, an homage to Ludacris’ hometown area code. In addition to the two-night stay, the experience includes a full itinerary curated by Ludacris himself, a dedicated host, and airport transfers through Booking.com to experience Ludacris’ extravagant world.

The Ludacris Welcome To Atlanta Summer Send-Off will include an itinerary curated by Ludacris featuring:

A 2-night stay on Ludacris’ sprawling 22-acre compound, his official residence since 2003.

A special 30-minute meet and greet with Ludacris, where guests can chat with the star and take memorable photos.

Bask in the Atlanta sun, paddleboat on the lake, and enjoy a catered BBQ featuring delicious food grilled by a local chef–perfect for family bonding time.

A private screening in a lavish indoor theater, perfect for watching some of Ludacris’ most iconic movies.

Shoot hoops or serve aces on Ludacris’ private basketball and tennis courts for a friendly game of family competition.

Feel as if you’ve stepped into the beloved fast car movie franchise scene by getting chauffeured in a luxury ride for the duration of the experience.

Dinner at one of Ludacris’ favorite French restaurants, Le Bilboquet, in Buckhead, with a menu worthy of Ludacris himself.

Signed copies of Ludacris’ chart-topping albums, Word Of Mouf, Chicken-N-Beer, and other favorite goodies to take home as keepsakes.

According to Booking.com, almost two-thirds (62%)* of Americans consider spending quality time as a family the primary motivator for traveling this year. Ludacris’ sprawling Atlanta estate is more than just a home – it’s a family’s paradise! Nestled amidst 22 acres of beautifully landscaped gardens, this luxurious home boasts an indoor movie theater. Selected guests can enjoy a full-size basketball court, tennis court, and a serene lake, perfect for relaxation and recreation. With a quarter (24%)* of American travelers expressing the desire to stay at a celebrity’s home, this experience at Ludacris’ estate is the ultimate family getaway!

“I’m excited to be Booking.com’s newest host and welcome guests into my Atlanta home for the ultimate family getaway,” said Ludacris. “As a dad of four kids myself, family time is incredibly important to me, and I’m thrilled to open my home so guests can create unforgettable memories as a family. I’m all about making it easier for everyone to celebrate life’s special moments, and I appreciate how Booking.com makes it easy for everyone to experience the world. It’s going to be epic!”

Members of Booking.com’s loyalty program, Genius, will get even more out of their experience. When booked by a Genius Level 3 member, Ludacris’ Welcome To Atlanta Summer Send-Off will be upgraded to a personalized breakfast-in-bed from Ludacris’ favorite local cafe. With more than seven million reported listings in homes, apartments and other unique places to stay, and 45% of new listings getting booked within just a week of going live on the world’s leading travel platform, Booking.com knows how to turn hosts into superstars. Ludacris joins the ranks alongside other Booking.com celeb hosts.

For more information and the chance to book the Booking.com Ludacris Welcome To Atlanta Summer Send-Off, visit here.