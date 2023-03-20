Ludacris And His Oldest Daughter Launch Satin Bonnet Line Based On Their Animated Show "Karma's World"

Call him Lucrative Ludacris because the legendary rapper and entrepreneur is making yet another smart business move.

Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges created an animated show with Netflix based on his oldest daughter’s vibrant personality. Now, the businessman is staking his claim on the beauty industry based on the series’ popularity.

In a recent announcement from Firstline Brands, a US-based textured manufacturer has partnered with Ludacris’s Karma’s World Entertainment company to Launch Karma’s World© Satin Sleep Collection under its Camryn’s BFF® brand for girls and tweens.

Karma’s World Teal Satin Lined Bonnet

The collection is the brand’s first release under a groundbreaking licensing agreement with 9 Story Media Group and Karma’s World, per a news release.

The Karma’s World© Satin Sleep Collection by Camryn’s BFF® includes a range of satin bonnets and pillowcases.

“We immediately recognized how closely aligned Karma’s World is to Firstline’s values for Camryn’s BFF,” said Joni A. Odum, President and CEO of Firstline Brands. “What I love about this partnership is the opportunity to combine our expertise in developing elevated haircare accessories and tools with Karma’s lovable and confident personality. Positive, colorful, bold, and beautiful like Karma, the assortment educates girls and tweens about healthy haircare practices that are incredibly important as they come of age.”

“We’re excited to partner with Firstline Brands to expand the Karma’s World universe,” said Kyra Halperin, Co-Vice President, 9 Story Brands. “9 Story Media Group’s main goal is to align with brands that speak to the representation and inclusive storytelling embedded within the groundbreaking series. Firstline’s new product offering of the Karma’s World Satin Sleep collection of bonnets and pillowcases is truly innovative, and we can’t wait for kids to see it.”