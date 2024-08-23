Hot Couples: We’re Loving This Real Life ‘Love And Basketball’ Husband And Wife, Nina And Russell Westbrook

Getty

We love it when one of our classic Black rom-com movies comes to life, like the love story of Nina And Russell Westbrook. The two met in at UCLA while playing basketball. They both played for the school’s basketball team until Russell got drafted into the NBA in 2008. In 2007, they started dating. In 2020, she reflected on their early relationship to ​​Access Hollywood 2020 as one rooted in competition. “The beginning of our relationship was really fun,” she said, saying they would play basketball together often. She said she would usually win before joking, “I had to stop playing him because he became a cheater.”

Fast forward to August 29, 2015, the two college sweethearts marry in an intimate, outdoor ceremony at the Beverly Hills Hotel. Two years later, in

In May 2017, the couple welcomed their first child, Noah Russell Westbrook. The following year, in September 2018, the couple announced they were expecting again, but with twins, daughters Skye and Jordyn, were born two months later.

Russell undoubtedly cares for his wife and praises her often, sharing that his wife’s “constant sacrifice” throughout his career helped propel him forward. “She’s been holding s— down from start to finish, and now been able to see her grow into the things that she’s been wanting to do while still supporting me and doing stuff with the kids, and doing this and doing that,” he said of his supportive wife, to PEOPLE. “I’m just grateful to have a partner able to do all that sacrifice. Now we’re here.”

Although Nina is a devoted and loving mother and wife, she is also a licensed marriage and family therapist and entrepreneur. She hosts a popular podcast called The Do Tell Podcast.

We love this couple because we always see them out and about. Their love is always on display, from glossy red carpet events and award shows in Los Angeles to family outings and international date nights.

