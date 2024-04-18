EXCLUSIVE: See Photos From ESSENCE's Black Women In Sports At The WNBPA Press Day

Amidst the hustle and bustle of Women’s National Basketball Player’s Association (WNBPA) Press Day, an electrifying energy permeated the room, pulsating with excitement and anticipation. It wasn’t just the fresh faces of the draftees or the seasoned veterans who exuded confidence; even the WNBA staffers seemed buoyed by a sense of possibility.
As conversations flowed and cameras clicked, a resounding sentiment echoed throughout the venue: this moment marked a profound shift in the landscape of women’s basketball. Whether in front of the lens or behind the scenes, voices rang out, proclaiming this as a watershed moment—a new and enduring elevation of the sport.
“It feels amazing to be at [what] I feel like it is the peak of women’s basketball,” explains Rikea Jackson, the No.4 draft pick to the Los Angeles Sparks. The University of Tennessee’s starring forward continued, saying “and with it being big name Black women who are advocating for us each and every day, who are showing the little Black girls that if I can do this, you can do this.”
During the WNBPA Press Day, the ESSENCE Black Women in Sports Portrait Studio also took place. Black women athletes, both rookies and veterans alike, took center stage, their stories and achievements immortalized through the lens of the camera. Against the backdrop of a changing narrative in women’s basketball, this studio served as a poignant reminder of the resilience and excellence of Black women in sports.
Charisma Osborne, the No. 25 draft pick to the Phoenix Mercury, says that being apart of the historic draft class is pressure, but also a privilege. “I think it’s so fun and it’s been so exciting being here with all the girls, women in sports has just been growing so much and I love to see that and I’m happy that we’re all a part of it.”
Each portrait captured not just a moment, but a legacy—a testament to the impact these athletes have left on the game and the culture. With each portrait it was clear—the spirit of empowerment and representation thrived, echoing the sentiment that the women’s game has indeed entered a new era—one where the voices and stories of Black women athletes would continue to shape and redefine the story.
The arrival of this rookie class symbolized more than just a changing of the guard. It marked a turning point, a definitive step towards unprecedented heights of talent. The consensus was unanimous: women’s basketball had crossed a threshold into a new era—one brimming with promise and potential.
Meet the women who are changing the face of women’s basketball.