EXCLUSIVE: See Photos From ESSENCE's Black Women In Sports At The WNBPA Press Day

Amidst the hustle and bustle of Women’s National Basketball Player’s Association (WNBPA) Press Day, an electrifying energy permeated the room, pulsating with excitement and anticipation. It wasn’t just the fresh faces of the draftees or the seasoned veterans who exuded confidence; even the WNBA staffers seemed buoyed by a sense of possibility.

As conversations flowed and cameras clicked, a resounding sentiment echoed throughout the venue: this moment marked a profound shift in the landscape of women’s basketball. Whether in front of the lens or behind the scenes, voices rang out, proclaiming this as a watershed moment—a new and enduring elevation of the sport.

“It feels amazing to be at [what] I feel like it is the peak of women’s basketball,” explains Rikea Jackson, the No.4 draft pick to the Los Angeles Sparks. The University of Tennessee’s starring forward continued, saying “and with it being big name Black women who are advocating for us each and every day, who are showing the little Black girls that if I can do this, you can do this.”

During the WNBPA Press Day, the ESSENCE Black Women in Sports Portrait Studio also took place. Black women athletes, both rookies and veterans alike, took center stage, their stories and achievements immortalized through the lens of the camera. Against the backdrop of a changing narrative in women’s basketball, this studio served as a poignant reminder of the resilience and excellence of Black women in sports.

Charisma Osborne, the No. 25 draft pick to the Phoenix Mercury, says that being apart of the historic draft class is pressure, but also a privilege. “I think it’s so fun and it’s been so exciting being here with all the girls, women in sports has just been growing so much and I love to see that and I’m happy that we’re all a part of it.”

Each portrait captured not just a moment, but a legacy—a testament to the impact these athletes have left on the game and the culture. With each portrait it was clear—the spirit of empowerment and representation thrived, echoing the sentiment that the women’s game has indeed entered a new era—one where the voices and stories of Black women athletes would continue to shape and redefine the story.

The arrival of this rookie class symbolized more than just a changing of the guard. It marked a turning point, a definitive step towards unprecedented heights of talent. The consensus was unanimous: women’s basketball had crossed a threshold into a new era—one brimming with promise and potential.

Meet the women who are changing the face of women’s basketball.

01 01 Rickea Jackson, No. 4 Overall Draft Pick – Los Angeles Sparks Rickea Jackson at the WNBPA Rookie Press Day

02 02 Aaliyah Edwards, No. 6 Overall Draft Pick – Washington Mystics Aaliyah Edwards at the WNBPA Rookie Press Day

03 03 Angel Reese, No. 7 Overall Draft Pick – Chicago Sky Angel Reese at the WNBPA Rookie Press Day

04 04 Marquesha Davis, No. 11 Overall Draft Pick – New York Liberty Marquesha Davis at the WNBPA Rookie Press Day

05 05 Nyadiew Puoch, No. 12 Overall Draft Pick- Atlanta Dream Nyadiew Puoch at the WNBPA Rookie Press Day

06 06 Celeste Taylor, No. 15 Overall Draft Pick – Indiana Fever Celeste Taylor at the WNBPA Rookie Press Day

07 07 Dyaisha Fair, No. 16 Overall Draft Pick – Las Vegas Aces Dyaisha Fair at the WNBPA Rookie Press Day

08 08 Charisma Osborne, No. 25 Overall Draft Pick – Phoenix Mercury Charisma Osborne at the WNBPA Rookie Press Day

09 09 Nneka Ogwumike, President Of The WNBPA Nneka Ogwumike, at the WNBPA Rookie Press Day

10 10 Satou Sabally, Vice President Of The WNBPA Satou Sabally at the WNBPA Rookie Press Day

11 11 Dearica Hamby, Forward – Los Angeles Sparks Dearica Hamby at the WNBPA Rookie Press Day

12 12 Dominique Davillier, Legal Intern At The WNBPA Dominique Davillier at the WNBPA Rookie Press Day

13 13 Kennedy Byrd, Legal Intern At The WNBPA Kennedy Byrd at the WNBPA Rookie Press Day

14 14 Erin Drake, Legal Fellow Erin Drake at the WNBPA Rookie Press Day

15 15 Kahalia Solano-Johnson, Attorney At Law

16 16 Elena Randolph, Social Media & Operations Intern At The WNBPA