The ESSENCE Black Women In Sports Studio Was A Victory For Black Women In Athletics

The ESSENCE Black Women in Sports Portraits Studio came to life in Vegas as the city was bubbling with excitement ahead of Super Bowl LVIII. The studio stood as a space and a testament to the spirit of Black women in the world of sports.

Nestled within the Greene Street Market, the studio was a sanctuary for celebration. A space adorned with the stories of triumph, where Black women in sports were captured in every frame. From pioneers shattering glass ceilings to SHEO’s crushing the business, the studio served as a visual ode to the multifaceted achievements of Black women who are leaving a positive impact on the game.

The ambiance within the studio was electric, echoing the cheers and applause that these women deserved. From the soft hum of conversations to the flashes of cameras capturing the essence of the moment, the atmosphere was alive with the spirit of celebration.

A platform dedicated to amplifying their voices, acknowledging their achievements, and inspiring the generations that would follow in their footsteps.

The portraits, the laughter, and the camaraderie embodied the strength and empowerment of Black women in sports. In this corner of the Palms, history was not just celebrated; it was made, one portrait at a time. Meet the women who are changing the world of sports.

01 01 Sandra Morgan President of the Las Vegas Raiders

02 02 Dasha Smith Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer of the NFL

03 03 Dr. Sherri Riley CEO of Exponential Living

04 04 LaTonya Story CEO & Owner of the Sports Power Brunch

05 05 MJ Acosta-Ruiz Broadcaster for the NFL

06 06 Imani Suber Media Relations Coordinator, Arizona Cardinals

07 07 Marissa John, ESQ Director of Legal Affairs, Seattle Seahawks

08 08 Melanie Few Founder of SBSC

09 09 Chi Ogbuehi Vice President of Marketing Technology & Consumer Products, NFL

10 10 Lindsey Arnold Employee – Director Communications, NFL

11 11 Niya Blair Hackworth Director of Inclusion, NCAA

12 12 Sade Sleet Assistant Director of Inclusion, NCAA

13 13 Tabetha Plummer Attorney, Plummer Law Group

14 14 Morgan Rubin Director of Communications, NFL

15 15 Denise Williams Watts Global Director of Orignal Content, Apple

16 16 Gina Martin Director of Event Technology, NFL

17 17 Shayna Hayes Head of Content for Entertainment Initiatives, NFL

18 18 Ashley Hamilton Director, Event Location Strategy & Planning, NFL

19 19 Kim Williams Chief Marketing Officer, Usher’s New Look

20 20 Careshia Moore CEO, Usher’s New Look

21 21 Jessica Martinez Chief Development Officer, Usher’s New Look

22 22 Liana Bailey PR Manager, NFL

23 23 Sandra Manigault VP of IT Strategy, PMO, & Business Operations

24 24 Odessa Jenkins Founder, Women’s National Football Conference

25 25 Kimberly Fields SVP of Football Business Strategy & Innovations

26 26 Constance Williams Senior Vice President of Human Resources, NFL

27 27 Amber Trapp Vice President of Talent Acquisition, NFL

28 28 Angela Ellis Vice President of Original Content & Entertainment

29 29 Nyaka NiiLampti Vice President of Wellness & Clinical Services

30 30 Karen Wilkins-Mickey Vice President of Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion, Seattle Seahawks

31 31 LaTonda Henderson Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer, Atlanta Falcons/AMB Sports & Entertainment

32 32 Chanelle S. Reynolds Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion Program Leads, Washington Commanders

33 33 Vincianew Ngomsi Journalist