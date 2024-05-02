HomeLifestyle

Love And Basketball: ESPN's Monica McNutt Is Getting Married! 

The sports commentator shares her engagement photo shoot images with ESSENCE, and the story of how she found love with soon-to-be husband Justin Jackson.
Terri Baskin Photography
By Victoria Uwumarogie ·

Monica McNutt is engaged! The NBA, WNBA and college basketball analyst, whose face you’ve most likely seen as a sports commentator for ESPN’s First Take and on the court chatting with the NBA’s biggest talents in post-game interviews (and whose voice can be heard as a New York Knicks radio commentator), is set to marry her love, Justin Jackson. Like McNutt, Jackson’s life revolves around sports. He works for the NBA Players Association.

The two are announcing their engagement exclusively with ESSENCE through a photoshoot they did in NYC at the hotel where they had their first dinner together. “I remember telling my homegirl when I got back from that date, ‘I think there might be something there, we’ll see,'” McNutt recalls.

The two met through a mutual friend in 2019, and for a time, they were just friends who kept things strictly business. But things eventually changed in the best way possible. “I was in New York for work, and Justin invited me to join him at a Washington Commanders bar; we ended up spending the day walking through the city. That was also the day of our first kiss,” McNutt recalls. “Even before we took a romantic turn, I’ve always felt safe with him. As our relationship grew, I realized that wasn’t just physically but also mentally and spiritually.”

“You meet thousands of people in your life, but you only meet so many that really ‘get’ you,” shared Jackson about finding his person in McNutt. Soon after that realization, he popped the question during a trip to Grenada with friends (their annual “framily trip”). While taking a few photos together during one of the Caribbean country’s stunning Golden Hour sunsets, he got down on one knee and asked for her hand in marriage. In her astonishment, she knocked his phone into the water and said yes (more like a “Yes, yes of course! But your phone…”).

The couple is set to tie the knot in August at the Conrad in D.C., with around 150 guests expected to attend. McNutt is looking forward to honoring their love alongside their favorite people, hearing his vows, and starting their life together as husband and wife. For Jackson, in true sports fashion, he’s ready to tackle the ups and downs of love and marriage with the ultimate partner.

“I most look forward to conquering life’s challenges with a teammate instead of on my own.” 

Vendors

Wedding Planner: Melissa Williams of B Astonished Events

Photographer: Terri Baskin Photography

Stylist: Sydnee Paige

