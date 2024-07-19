Steve, Marjorie, And The Harvey Family Yacht Through St. Tropez

The Harveys are showing us what Black luxury looks like this summer with their European vacation. We last reported that Steve and Marjorie Harvey were celebrating their 17th wedding anniversary in Taormina, Italy. It looks like their kids and grandkids have joined in on the festivities as the family met up in St. Tropez, France.

Marjorie Harvey shared an image of her stunning blended family on her Instagram page.

“Summer Vibes ☀️💕,” she captioned two images featuring the kids and grandkids. In the first picture, Marjorie and Steve were captured with Lori Harvey and two of Steve’s sons from previous marriages–Wynton and Broderick Harvey.

In the second picture, five of their grandkids were pictured on the yacht seated next to Marjorie and Steve. The TV host is often gushing over his grandkids and has even joked about them before.

“I’ve been waiting years for my kids to get out of my house. I want to be an empty nester. Now they come back to the house and they got more people with them. They always bring them over and drop them off. And I’m going ‘Now, I been talking to my girl all day long. All we been talking about was what was going to happen tonight. Then, I get to the house and here they is,” he said on his former talk show, Steve.

Some of the activities the family are enjoying on their luxe vacation include Marjorie taking a brave plunge into the sea via a gigantic slide. “I did it😂” she captioned the video of her sliding off the yacht via the slide, losing her sunglasses in the process.

Lori has been sharing snippets from her lush family vacation on her Instagram Stories. In one, Marjorie and Broderick can be seen celebrating Wynton’s birthday as hosts on their yacht danced to 50 Cent’s “In Da Club” while holding champagne bottles and sparklers.

“So much about this video has me in tears,” Lori captioned the story.

It’s been a while since we’ve seen the Harvey gang on a vacation at this level, but in the past, they’ve gone all over, from around the UAE to their favorite spot, St. Tropez, in the summer of 2023. Here’s to more luxurious travels for this fabulous family.