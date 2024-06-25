Photos Of Steve And Marjorie Harvey Through The Years

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Elle

“Best thing that ever happened to me,” says Steve Harvey when describing his wife, Marjorie. The comedian and TV host married the beauty in 2007. “This girl was everything to me. Everything I was missing.”

But as the story goes, they’d first met about twenty years prior. Steve was on stage at a comedy show when Marjorie, running late, walked in and made her way to the front.

“She walked in, I’d never seen nobody look like that to me,” he said during a commercial break from filming Family Feud while chatting with the audience. He was compelled to say something to this tardy woman, and it wasn’t a quip.

“I said, ‘Lady, I don’t know who you are, but I’m going to marry you one day,'” he said. “That was in 1987 when I first met her.”

While life didn’t allow them to make a love connection then (though Steve certainly tried), it brought them back together, and now, the Harveys are a favorite couple of many, and they’re just a few years shy of celebrating 20 years of marriage. They’ve endured a lot, including financial ups and downs, the struggle of blending their families, and even some ugly rumors about their relationship, but they are standing strong — and they don’t play about one another.

“The woman I married is a good woman,” Harvey said in 2023. “She’s the best thing to ever happen to me. She’s God-fearing, she’s loyal, she’s faithful, and she’s a kind and loving person. I don’t care what nobody say.”

The pair have certainly come a long way from their beginnings of meeting at a comedy club in Memphis in the ’80s. They’re the heads of a big, beautiful family, fashion trendsetters, and still very much in love.

“They have the best love,” said daughter Lori Harvey in 2022 about Steve and Marjorie. “They’re definitely my couple goals. I literally was just talking to my mom on the phone earlier and she was telling me what she got my dad for their anniversary tomorrow and I’m like, ‘Wow, you guys are literally goals. This is what I want one day.’”

Check out their journey in photos below.

01 01 At the ESSENCE Festival of Culture in 2007 NEW ORLEANS, LA – JULY 6: Steve Harvey (R) and Majorie Bridge (L) displaying her new wedding ring shortly after being interviewed by CNN anchor T.J. Holmes reporting from 2007 Essence Music Festival. Steve Harvey recently got married to his fiance?, Majorie Bridges during a family vacation to Hawaii. Both Steve Harvey and Majorie Bridge were in New Orleans for the 2007 Essence Music Festival in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Skip Bolen/WireImage.com)

02 02 At the Bermuda Music Festival in 2007 BERMUDA – OCTOBER 3: Marjorie Bridges (L) and comedian Steve Harvey (R) attend the first night of the Bermuda Music Festival at Southampton Beach Club on October 3, 2007 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for the Bermuda Department of Tourism)

03 03 At the 7th Annual Hoodie Awards in 2009 LAS VEGAS – AUGUST 15: Actor/comedian Steve Harvey (R) and his wife Marjorie Harvey arrive at the seventh annual Hoodie Awards at the Mandalay Bay Events Center August 15, 2009 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

04 04 New York Gala Benefitting The Steve Harvey Foundation in 2010 NEW YORK – MAY 03: Host Steve Harvey and Marjorie Harvey attend the New York Gala benefiting The Steve Harvey Foundation at Cipriani, Wall Street on May 3, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images for The Steve Harvey Foundation)

05 05 “The Next R&B Star” Launch Party in 2011 (L-R) Comedian Steve Harvey and Marjorie Harvey attend “The Next R&b Star” Launch Party at Woodruff Arts Center on March 20, 2011 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Moses Robinson/WireImage)

06 06 At a “Think Like a Man” Screening in 2012 NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 04: Steve Harvey and Marjorie Bridges attend the “Think Like a Man” screening at the AMC Empire 25 theater on April 4, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Fernando Leon/Getty Images)

07 07 Attending the iHeartRadio Music Festival in 2013 LAS VEGAS, NV – SEPTEMBER 20: Actor Steve Harvey (L) and wife Marjorie Harvey pose in the iHeartRadio music festival photo room on September 20, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chelsea Lauren/WireImage)

08 08 All Smiles at the Valentino Show for Paris Fashion Week in 2014 PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 30: (L-R) Marjorie Harvey and Steve Harvey attend the Valentino show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2015 on September 30, 2014 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

09 09 Arriving at the Louis Vuitton Show During Paris Fashion Week in 2015 PARIS, FRANCE – OCTOBER 07: Marjorie Harvey and Steve Harvey arrive at the Louis Vuitton Fashion Show during the Paris Fashion Week S/S 2016: Day Nine on October 7, 2015 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/GC Images)

10 10 Outside the Altuzarra Fashion Show During New York Fashion Week in 2016 NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 13: Comedian, television host, radio personality, actor, author Steve Harvey and wife Marjorie Harvey are seen outside the Altuzarra Fall 2016 fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Spring Studios on February 13, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic)

11 11 The Stylish Pair in NYC in 2018 NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 08: Steve Harvey and Marjorie Elaine Harvey are seen on April 08, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

12 12 Guests at the WACO Theater Center’s 3rd Annual Wearable Art Gala in 2019 SANTA MONICA, CA – JUNE 01: Steve Harvey and Marjorie Elaine Harvey arrive at the WACO Theater Center’s 3rd Annual Wearable Art Gala at The Barker Hangar at Santa Monica Airport on June 1, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images)