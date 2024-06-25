HomeLifestyle

Photos Of Steve And Marjorie Harvey Through The Years

The couple have come a mighty long way from their beginnings in 1987. Check out some images of the happy pair enjoying married life.
Photos Of Steve And Marjorie Harvey Through The Years
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Elle
By Victoria Uwumarogie ·

“Best thing that ever happened to me,” says Steve Harvey when describing his wife, Marjorie. The comedian and TV host married the beauty in 2007. “This girl was everything to me. Everything I was missing.”

But as the story goes, they’d first met about twenty years prior. Steve was on stage at a comedy show when Marjorie, running late, walked in and made her way to the front.

“She walked in, I’d never seen nobody look like that to me,” he said during a commercial break from filming Family Feud while chatting with the audience. He was compelled to say something to this tardy woman, and it wasn’t a quip.

“I said, ‘Lady, I don’t know who you are, but I’m going to marry you one day,'” he said. “That was in 1987 when I first met her.”

While life didn’t allow them to make a love connection then (though Steve certainly tried), it brought them back together, and now, the Harveys are a favorite couple of many, and they’re just a few years shy of celebrating 20 years of marriage. They’ve endured a lot, including financial ups and downs, the struggle of blending their families, and even some ugly rumors about their relationship, but they are standing strong — and they don’t play about one another.

“The woman I married is a good woman,” Harvey said in 2023. “She’s the best thing to ever happen to me. She’s God-fearing, she’s loyal, she’s faithful, and she’s a kind and loving person. I don’t care what nobody say.”

The pair have certainly come a long way from their beginnings of meeting at a comedy club in Memphis in the ’80s. They’re the heads of a big, beautiful family, fashion trendsetters, and still very much in love.

“They have the best love,” said daughter Lori Harvey in 2022 about Steve and Marjorie. “They’re definitely my couple goals. I literally was just talking to my mom on the phone earlier and she was telling me what she got my dad for their anniversary tomorrow and I’m like, ‘Wow, you guys are literally goals. This is what I want one day.’”

Check out their journey in photos below.

TOPICS: 