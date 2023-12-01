Steve Harvey Gushes Over His Wife During Acceptance Speech: ‘I Love You Marjorie Harvey’

Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic

Steve Harvey has everyone in their feels with his recent acceptance speech. The television host, comedian and radio personality accepted the Television Icon Award at theGrio Awards on November 25.

“That woman right there been down with me like four flat tires,” Harvey, 66, said during his speech.

He continued, “That woman has been faithful to me, loyal to me, 85% of what y’all up here talking to me about happened after I married that girl right there. We 18 years strong and I don’t know what y’all trying to do but we covered,” he said passionately.

The Harveys have been officially married and going strong for 16 years, an uncommon feat in Hollywood. They celebrated their anniversary in Lake Como, Italy earlier this year. Harvey’s speech seemed to address rumors about the couple having issues, which he’s since declared are false.

The Family Feud host went on to quote several bible verses that support the couple being covered and protected before handing his wife his award.

“I love you Marjorie Harvey,” he said as he concluded the speech. “I appreciate you riding with me.”

As mentioned, rumors have surfaced about Marjorie, which Steve doesn’t hesitate to address. In September, he tackled some of them on his radio show—The Steve Harvey Morning Show. Specifically, people accused Marjorie of having an affair and ruining Harvey’s last marriage. This is the comedian’s third marriage as he was previously married to Marcia Harvey from 1981 to 1994 and Mary Lee Harvey from 1996 to 2005.

“Quit talking about she was in my other marriage and ruined it. She didn’t,” Harvey said on the show. “Marjorie and I got together in 2006. We had nothing when I asked her to marry me and wanted to get married in 2007. Do you know what I was doing in 2007? Nothing. We had four stations, we built this. This woman got down in that foxhole with me and turned this into something. In 2007 we got married, in 2008, we found out someone had stolen my tax returns and we were $22 million in debt.”

He concluded “But in 2009, I got Family Feud. In 2009, the book came out. This woman got in the hole and built this with me. She ain’t steal nothing, and I’m tired of y’all talking about my girl.”

Congratulations to an icon in the Black community and cheers to many more years of good Black loving.