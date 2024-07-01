Steve And Marjorie Harvey Celebrate Their 17th Anniversary With Sicilian Views In Italy

Steve and Marjorie Harvey are on the road to 20 years of marriage, having just celebrated 17 years together. To mark this feat, the Harveys honored their love with a getaway to Taormina, Italy.

“Happy 17th Anniversary My Love 😍,” the couple captioned images of themselves on vacation in a shared Instagram post. The two complemented one another in color-coordinated white outfits. In one of the images, they can be seen kicking back in a room full of red roses. In a separate post, Steve and Marjorie were posted up on a yacht with a gorgeous backdrop of blue waters and mountains.

The couple met in the late ’80s at a comedy club and dated briefly, but they eventually broke up and went their separate ways. Come 2005, the two divorcees reunited thanks to the comedian’s bodyguard.

“He told me, ‘Look, the only time I’ve ever seen you happy was when you were with that woman Marjorie. Now, before you go and do something stupid and marry another woman, I’m calling her,'” Harvey told PEOPLE about that devoted bodyguard in 2016.

By 2007, Steve and Marjorie made things official by getting married and they’ve been side by side since then. The author, TV host and funny man makes it a point to express his love and appreciation for his wife every chance he gets. During his acceptance speech at theGrio Awards in November 2023, Steve praised Marjorie for her loyalty and commitment. Harvey, 67, was being honored with the Television Icon Award.

“That woman right there [has] been down with me like four flat tires,” he said. “That woman has been faithful to me, loyal to me. Eighty-five percent of what y’all up here [are] talking to me about happened after I married that girl right there.”

The two don’t share any biological children together, but they’ve done a hell of a job raising a blended family. They have seven children collectively, including twins Karli and Brandi, sons Broderick, Wynton, and Jason, and daughters Morgan and Lori. Steve adopted Marjorie’s three children, Jason, Morgan, and Lori, who she had in a previous relationship.

Happy anniversary to the Harveys once again, and cheers to more years of Black love, grace, and style.