4-Time USA Gold Medalist, Sanya Richards-Ross Talks Summer Olympics Representation

We are only a matter of weeks away from the 2024 Summer Olympics and we here at Essence are ready to celebrate the girls! That’s right, we sure have come a long way when it comes to representation since the inaugural Olympic game back in 1896, now over a century later, the Olympic Games have grown to become the largest, gender equal sporting event worldwide.

In preparation for Paris 2024, The Team USA Media Summit was held in New York City where we got to get a sneak peek of what’s in store. ESSENCE Black Women In Sports host, Sharí Nycole caught up with 4-Time USA gold medalist, Sanya Richards-Ross and discussed her growing family, Olympics preparation and how Black women are authentically taking up space this Olympics season.

“I’m just so proud of how Black women are showing up for themselves in sports, being authentic, not feeling like they have to be one way or another but completely showing up authentically on the track and off the track.” Richards-Ross shared.

Since her retirement from Track & Field, the gold medalist has chosen to take her own advice with her latest venture, a Team USA pajama line.

“I thought what a unique opportunity for me to combine all the things that I love; I love creativity, to coordinate, designing and of course I love the Olympics. We designed these pajamas with so much love.“ Richards-Ross expressed.

For updates on the 2024 Olympic Games and more Black Women in Sports news, head over to Essence.com.