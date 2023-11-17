The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Sanya Richards-Ross On Creating Her First Family-Friendly Pajama Collection

Derek Blanks

Sanya Richards-Ross is often associated with Bravo’s Real Housewives of Atlanta, but she has plans to make a name for herself in the fashion industry. Available for pre-order today is a holiday-ready pajama line perfect for families. Over a Zoom call, Richards-Ross tells me she has been trying to start a business that felt wholly like her for a while. Since she loves intentional clothing, she landed on a coordinated pajama line.

The holiday season is an intimate time for Ross who is a mother of two. When speaking of this time of year, she immediately begins smiling. Through her smiles, she shares that she has traditions each year that her family comes together to celebrate. Since she’s also expecting a baby on Christmas day, this release is timely.

Richards-Ross’ newly fledged line was created with her family in mind. That’s what makes it so special to her. Today’s launch is also intentional as she collaborated with her family to bring the line to fruition. She tells me that her cousin Yolande Kelly and her husband Aaron, a former National Football League player were pivotal to the collection too. Aaron was able to give her feedback for cuts that men would prefer for pajamas–this was something she enjoyed as a part of the creative process. She says for years she was eager to create a business venture with her husband, this line allowed her to accomplish this feat. The pajama range will arrive in multiple designs for men, women, and children: a Christmas-themed camouflage, grey, red, and a nearly Black design that features a Black Santa. Onesies, tops, and pants make up the first range.

MommiNation–the media platform and virtual community that Richards-Ross has been spearheading since 2019– is also significant to the former track star. During our conversation, she shared that the site which now has a robust social media presence is “meant to be a safe space for moms.” She goes on to say that she’s proud of the event that was hosted earlier this year as it reached countless mothers.

The platform which she is hopeful continues to grow was initially launched as a way for Black mothers to feel seen and heard. She expresses that each time the community gets together she realizes just how important the group has become. Richards-Ross feels MommiNation is an important fixture of her life. “Our goal is to continue to grow the community,” Richards-Ross shares.

Head to the official Coordinates site to pre-order the new holiday-themed pajama line by Sanya Richards-Ross. Take a look at the designs below.

