Did Eddie Murphy Just Tie The Knot – Again?

John Salangsang/Variety via Getty Images

Images circling on social media seemingly confirm that comedian Eddie Murphy has married his longtime partner Paige Butcher. Images from what looks to be a wedding ceremony by the beach were shared by Eddie’s son Christian via Instagram Story and reposted by sites like theYBF.

The nuptials took place at the Four Seasons in Anguilla, and just about all of the Murphy Clan were there to show the actor love on his big day. Butcher wore a fitted lace gown with a long train, while Murphy wore a white suit and white Vans sneakers. It was an intimate gathering with family and friends ending the night watching fireworks to celebrate the longtime couple’s union.

The pair’s two children, Izzy and Max, were at the wedding with their parents in addition to most of Eddie’s kids. His daughter Angel, whom he shares with former Spice Girl Melanie “Mel B.” Brown, didn’t seem to be in attendance, which had fans questioning why she was absent.

The newly married couple have actually been engaged since 2018 but met in 2012. We don’t know the details of how he met the Australian-born actress and model, however they made their relationship red carpet official in 2012 by popping out at the premiere of Spike TV’s tribute, Eddie Murphy: One Night Only at the Saban Theater in Beverly Hills. The couple has successfully managed to keep their love life low-key, as they’re mostly seen together on coffee runs.

Before news about the wedding began to circulate, Murphy had been dropping hints about his relationship status by referring to Butcher as his “wife” during interviews to promote Netflix’s Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F.

“I used to be so hip, I used to know who everybody was, and now there’s just so much stuff. [I] ask my wife, ‘Who’s this person?’ ” he said during an interview on the New York Times‘ The Interview podcast in June.

The legendary comedian and actor was previously married to Nicole Murphy–they said “I do” in 1993. However, she filed for divorce after 12 years of marriage and five children together. He has also been married to TV producer Tracey Edmonds, although their union only lasted two weeks.