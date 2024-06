The iconic actor and comedian spoke with ESSENCE ahead of the release of ‘Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F,’ premiering on Netflix July 3.

Detective Axel Foley—played by Eddie Murphy—is back on the beat in Beverly Hills. After his daughter’s life is threatened, she and Foley team up with a new partner and old pals Billy Rosewood and John Taggart to turn up the heat and uncover a conspiracy.

Ahead of the release of Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F on July 3, the legendary entertainer sat down with ESSENCE to discuss the Beverly Hills Cop franchise, its impact, and more.