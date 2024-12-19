Exclusive: Cori Broadus Wants A Courthouse Ceremony Over A Big Bash — ‘Wedding Planning Has Been Very Miserable’

Trae Patton/NBC

Cori Broadus may be known to many people as the only daughter of rapper Snoop Dogg and Shante Broadus, but when she first met the man set to be her husband, longtime partner Wayne Duece, as a teenager, he had no idea. “I found out Cori was Snoop’s daughter when we got each other’s social media. But it didn’t really faze me because she’s so normal,” he says on their E! reality show, Snoop Dogg’s Fatherhood: Cori & Wayne’s Story. “She doesn’t act like this star that she is. She’s so humble.”

That was one of the things that ended up making Cori fall in love with him. The two are now set to become husband and wife, a journey to the altar that they’re sharing on their limited series. It’s also a journey they’re taking with her famous parents, whose support, advice, and financial assistance (according to Snoop) have meant everything to their baby girl. Especially as the young couple quickly learns that wedding planning and trying to solidify their relationship in preparation for marriage is not easy.

We talked with Cori about her love for Wayne, her parents, and herself as she steps further into the spotlight and gets ready to be a Mrs.

ESSENCE: Congratulations on everything! First things first, how did you and Wayne meet?

Cori Broadus: Me and Wayne met at a school party. I think I was 16 or 17, and he was 18. And he was there by himself and I’m very friendly, so I was like, “Hi, I’m Cori. Nice to meet you.” He’s like, “Hi, I’m Wayne.” I got his Snapchat and everything, and we just became friends and hit it off from there.

What made you want to share this chapter of your life, a very important one, with people through your reality show?

I think I’m just such an open book, and I love to show the good and the bad. And Wayne is part of my life now, so I feel like, why not show this side of my life as well? And maybe it will help the next person with their relationship.

How do you fortify yourself to deal with unwanted commentary? I know you’ve experienced it on social media, so I wondered how you made sure not to concern yourself with that as you bring your love story to a much larger audience. Basically, how do you not let social media chatter impact you as you do reality TV?

I think it’s hard because, say, I’m on my Instagram page, and 100 people are saying positive things, and it’s that one person on there who says something negative that might ruin my whole mood. And I say, “Cori, look at all these people that had all these nice things to say about you and you’re sad and mad about that one person.” But I feel like sometimes it’s because they’re saying things about your insecurities, so it’s like, “Oh my God, how do you know I felt like that? How are you able to hit it on point?” I feel like I’m getting better now, though. At first I used to really cry and be sad about it, but now I know that these people are very miserable and they’re going through things themselves, so they’re just putting that on the next person. You know what I mean? And it’s so funny because I feel like they’re saying all these hateful things online, but if they see me in person, I’m pretty sure it’ll be the complete opposite of what they’re saying online.

So true. I know you both are working through things as you make your way to the altar. How has wedding planning been? Or how was it?

Oh, wedding planning has been very miserable. And just because there’s a lot that goes into it that people don’t talk about. It’s not easy at all. It’s a lot of opinions, it’s a lot of decisions that you have to make. So, honestly, I wouldn’t want to do it again. If anything, I would rather go to the courthouse and get married so we can just live happily ever after and not have to deal with all the extra stuff that comes with wedding planning.

And how are your parents supporting you as you prepare to become a wife? I know your dad has a million dollars for you ready to pay for everything.

I mean, my parents, one thing that I love about them is they just let you go with the flow. They let you just experience things the way that you need to. So they’re always in my corner and they’re always right there. It’s just, “What do you want to do, Cori? Are you sure this is what you want to do? Okay, if this is what you want to do, then come on, let’s do it. And just be the best person and the best woman that you can be to Wayne.”

In addition to your journey with your partner, the series highlights your health journey as well. How are you feeling? I know you had a stroke earlier this year, and you’ve been open about managing lupus.

I mean, I think every day is harder than others. I may have a really good day where I’m appreciative of still being here and still being able to share my story and still able to do things that I want to do in life. It could be worse. I guess it just depends on what side of the bed I wake up on, honestly. But the more that I’ve been busy and doing things to keep my mind busy and to keep my mental okay, I think that’s really what’s been working out for me is just trying to stay sane and appreciate the littlest things that are going on in my life.

As you prepare to be his wife, what do you love most about Wayne?

One thing I love about Wayne is that he’s so supportive no matter what. He’s just so supportive, and I have someone that I can just always depend on. I always have somebody who I can fall on. He has nothing but pure intentions.

The part three finale for Snoop’s Fatherhood: Cori and Wayne’s Story airs on 12/19 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on E! All episodes are available to stream on Peacock.