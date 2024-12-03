Snoop Dogg Gifted Daughter Cori $1 Million For Her Upcoming Wedding

Chris Haston/WBTV via Getty Images

Cori Broadus is planning her wedding, and her father, rapper Snoop Dogg, has been a major support, emotionally and financially, in making it happen.

The 25-year-old opened up about what it’s like to have everyone’s favorite uncle as her dad while visiting The Jennifer Hudson Show with him recently.

“He’s just so supportive. Sometimes I’m like, wait, this is my dad? He’s such a legend. But he’s always there for me and shows me everything I need to know in life,” Broadus shared. “I think a lot of people have expectations because I am his daughter, but I just try to be me at all times.”

The other man in the beauty’s life is her fiancé, Wayne Duece, who she got engaged to in November of 2023. The couple have an E! docuseries on the way following their road to the altar called Snoop’s Fatherhood: Cori and Wayne’s Story, that is set to debut December 5. In a preview, she’s planning for a big bash (750 guests chile!), but they have some hurdles to overcome before they can get there. When asked what advice he would give to his daughter about marriage since he’s been married for 27 years, Snoop kept it real as usual.

“I’m going to be honest with you, when you’re young and you’re in love, the best advice you can give people is experience. They have to experience that on their own,” he said. “I’m getting up in age. I’m a grandfather now so I have to step up in the maturity lane as far as understanding my daughter. I can’t live her life, I can’t give her advice of things that I’ve done because her life isn’t my life. She has to experience things.”

As for Duece, Snoop is a fan, and has been for some time. He shared that his daughter’s love asked him, and wife Shante Broadus, for Cori’s hand.

“I was calling him son-in-law before he did it. I know he’s the one. As a father, you know,” he shared. “I’m going to speak for him because as a father, you know, when it’s your baby girl, you ain’t gonna hand her off to nobody who ain’t gonna handle her with care. I don’t have to talk to him about what ‘You bet not,’ or none of that. He’s always in the right. If anything, I gotta talk to her…’Let off him a little bit! Back up.’ So as a father, I understand that their love is their love, but I understand how much he loves her. So he came to me and my wife, like a man, and told us that he wants to marry her and then he proposed to her at a night where we had a party for her and she didn’t know, and the whole family was there. It was beautiful.”

And his admiration of Wayne, and deep love for his “baby girl” is probably why he offered the couple a huge gift in preparation for their big day. He dished on it when asked what the biggest gift he ever got her was.

“She hasn’t opened it yet. It was a million dollars for her wedding,” he said. He joked that if roles were reversed, he would keep the wedding affordable, “and $900,000 would have went in my pocket!”

Check out their very sweet banter and conversation with Hudson below.