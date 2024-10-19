Snoop Dogg And Dr. Dre Release Ultra Premium Spirit, Still G.I.N. — ‘From The Look To The Taste, It’s All There’

Raven B. Varona

Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg are putting down the gin and juice, for a moment, and giving the cozy track suits and leisure looks a break to break out their spiffiest suits and unveil a new premium spirit.

The legendary musicians are partnering up again in the beverage industry to launch Still G.I.N. By Dre and Snoop. The spirit is toted as an ultra-premium botanical gin with a distinctive and smooth taste that has floral and spice notes. It’s the second time the men are working on a drink together, as they recently launched Gin & Juice By Dre and Snoop, which is a line of canned cocktails, in February (in Apricot, Citrus, Melon and Passionfruit flavors). The name of their latest release, is of course, another play on one of their classics hits together – “Still D.R.E,” released in 1999.

“This is not a liquor that we’re just putting our name on,” Dr. Dre shared in a press release for the launch. “It’s just like we did with Beats headphones. Everything is us from the ground up: the gin, the flavor, the packaging… Everything had to be perfect. Snoop said it best: we’re better together – it’s always magical. It’s incredible to know that you’ve got something amazing that you feel is gonna really work. From the look to the taste, it’s all there.”

Raven B. Varona

The gin is 86 proof, and available for $34.99, but don’t let the price fool you. Snoop says what they’ve come up with is top tier.

“Every day in the studio when Dre and I were trying to make the dopest music, we were drinking gin and just having fun,” he shared in the press release. “We’ve been a part of the evolution of this gin – from the creation of the flavor, to the percentage of alcohol that’s in it – and it’s just so good! Dre’s a perfectionist: he wants to make sure it’s not just good, but great. Together, we ain’t gonna do nothing regular!”

The bottle is also crafted in a way that will ensure it stands out on shelves, its honeycomb design attributed to Ini Archibong, also behind the branding for Gin & Juice.

The market for celebrity backed and created spirits continues to grow, but Snoop and Dre are unique in their move to produce gin. Knowing their influence, and that price point, these two are likely to have another hit on their hands.

For more info on where to buy, visit bydreandsnoop.com.