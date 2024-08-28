Everybody's Doing It: Here’s All The Black Stars Who Are Wine & Spirits Owners Now

Getty

Cheers! Every famous Black celebrity we know seems to have a wine or spirit line, and we love to see it! This is mainly because the liquor industry is lucrative. In 2023, it was reported that the spirits industry in the United States made $37.7 billion in sales, a 0.2% increase from 2022. Although celebrities are probably well-off due to their multiple talents, this entrepreneurial endeavor has become a quick and easy way to make additional revenue in their sleep due to their likeness. From rose wine to tequila and whiskey (we’re looking at you, Beyonce), some of our favorite Black celebrities have been cashing into the alcohol industry, and we’re not mad at it!

Here are some of our favorite Black celeb-backed spirit and wine brands you should try!

Beyonce’s SirDavis Whisky

Beyonce is the queen of entertainment, but now she’s widening her scope to become a Whisky connoisseur. The singer recently announced her newest entrepreneurial endeavor and entry into the liquor industry with SirDavis Whisky ($89), which pays homage to her home state of Texas and her family. She named her new brand after her great-grandfather, Davis Hogue, a farmer and moonshiner in the South. “When I discovered that my great-grandfather had been a moonshine man, it felt like my love for whisky was fated. SirDavis is a way for me to pay homage to him, uniting us through a new shared legacy,” Beyoncé said on Instagram.

The product is divided into 51% rye and 49% malted barley. The result is a texture reminiscent of Japanese and Scotch whiskies with the deep flavor of American rye.

Ciara’s Ten-To-One Rum

The singer and dancer joined the rum industry as a Ten To One Rum team member. Ten To One was founded by Marc Farrell and offers dark, white, and 17-year single-cask reserve rum (prices ranging from $37 to $150).

Meagan Good’s St. Royale Vodka

Veteran actress and director Meagan Good is now a brand and distillery equity partner of Royale Vodka. She teamed up with Ted Fason, the founder of GreenLine Spirits, to inspire this gluten-free, honey-infused premium vodka, which is distilled six times to achieve its delightful taste.

Issa Rae’s Viarae Prosecco

Actress, serial entrepreneur, and Processo princess Issa Rae loves celebrating her wins with a good toast! Rae has her line of Prosecco, ViaRae.

Deborah Cox’s Kazaisu Rosé Wine

Legendary singer and entertainer Deborah Cox has her own Rosé wine! She was inspired to create Kazaisu Rosé Wine during the pandemic and says it highlights her love of different foods and cultures.

Ayesha Curry Domaine Curry Wine

Ayesha Curry, wife of NBA superstar Stephen Curry, founded Domaine Curry Wine with sister-in-law Sydel Curry and John Schwartz of Napa’s Coup de Foudre winery to launch an array of delicious wines.

Jamie Foxx’s Brown Sugar Bourbon

R&B crooner and actor Jamie Foxx likes sweet bourbon. He decided to team up with Brown Sugar Bourbon, a smooth liquor with hints of cinnamon and brown sugar.

Snoop Dogg’s INDOGGO Gin

It’s fitting for the “Gin & Juice” rapper to go into the spirits industry. His line of spirits, INDOGGO® Gin, is the ultimate remix of seven premium botanicals infused with all-natural ingredients, including strawberry and no sugar.

50 Cent’s Le Chemin du Roi

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson isn’t one to mince words, and he’s just as direct about how he likes his liquor. Le Chemin du Roi, which translates to “the king’s path,” is a line of brut, rosé, and blanc de blancs retailing for $199, $325, and $999.

Lebron James’ Lobos 1707

Lobos 1707 Tequila, Joven, is made from premium aged Blue Weber agave Blanco Tequila mixed with a measure of Lobos 1707 Tequila, Reposado.

Stephen Curry’s Gentleman’s Cut Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Stephen Curry is slam-dunking into the spirits industry. His Gentleman’s Cut Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey is aged 5-7 years and helmed in Boone County; their masterful mash bill of 75% Corn, 21% Rye, and 4% Malted Barley delivers a seamless sip of honey, fresh vanilla bean, and rich caramel on the palate. The Rye element engages earthy and spicy notes, while the dash of barley offers bold touches of cocoa and toast. At 90 proof, this whiskey is polished and smooth.

ASAP Rocky’s Mercer + Prince

Fashion maven and rapper A$AP Rocky‘s Mercer + Prince is a Canadian whisky ($32) that boasts flavors of fruit, vanilla and caramel” combined with “hints of baked apple and cinnamon.

Lenny Kravitz’s Nocheluna Sotol

The legendary singer launched Nocheluna Sotol from the Chihuahuan Desert in Mexico. His team of local experts predominantly used “hand-harvesting” techniques to source the sotol.

Charles Barkley’s Redmont Vodka

In 2019, Barkley became a majority owner of Redmont Vodka. The boutique Alabama distillery offers two types of spirits: Redmont Vodka ($24) and Vulcan Gin ($35).

Kevin Hart’s Gran Coramino

The comedian launched Gran Coramino, a collaboration between Kevin Hart and 11th-generation tequila producer Juan Domingo Beckmann, who believes in the fitting mantra that “hard work tastes different” when crafting the new spirit.

Tony Parker’s Château La Mascaronne Rosé

Belgium-born NBA player Tony Parker knows a thing or two about winning on the court, but now he’s championing delicious rosé. Parker returned to Paris, France, where he grew up and partnered with longtime friend Michael Reybier to develop Château La Mascaronne wines.

Dwyane Wade’s Wade Cellars

Wade Cellars was born out of Dwyane Wade’s love of the great wines of Napa Valley. Inspired by the opulent Cabernet Sauvignons of this famed American wine-growing region, Dwyane sought the advice and mentorship of his friend Jayson Pahlmeyer to collaborate in the production of Wade Cellars. Since the first vintage in 2012, the production range has expanded to a diverse collection of wines inspired by California’s rich winemaking tradition.

Mary J Blige’s Sun Goddess Wine

The singer launched her Italian wine brand, Sun Goddess, in 2020 in partnership with Fantinel Winery as a labor of love. “Sun Goddess” immediately struck me as the perfect name as it connects my real life and conveys the connection between nature and the personality of wines I enjoy the most, combined with my style and that of Fantinel,” she said. Some varieties include Pinot Grigio, Sauvignon Blanc, Prosecco, and Merlot.