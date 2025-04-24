Photo Credit: GL Askew

After decades of steady work, character roles, and unwavering perseverance, Abbott Elementary has become the defining chapter in William Stanford Davis’ long-running career—and by no means the last. Known to millions as Mr. Johnson, the delightfully offbeat and endlessly wise custodian of Philadelphia’s most charming fictional school, Davis has turned what began as a recurring spot into an award-winning, fan-favorite presence.

“When you go in as a guest star, you’re visiting someone else’s home,” Davis said. “You don’t want to knock over the furniture.” But when series creator Quinta Brunson told him he was being made a series regular, that visitor became family. “It’s an indescribable feeling because it’s all the things you’ve been working for. But it was the most amazing thing to even hear those words come out of her mouth—it changed my life.”

Now a three-time NAACP Image Award nominee—and the 2024 winner for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series—Davis is finally receiving the recognition his talent has long warranted. Beyond accolades, what resonates most is Davis’ emotional connection to his character, along with the show’s talented cast. Mr. Johnson, with his conspiratorial rants and sharp one-liners, has emerged as Abbott’s secret weapon. “I love them all,” he says of his co-stars. “You work on some sets where you can’t wait to go home. On this one, I can’t wait to get back.”

"We didn't know Chris was going to deliver a line that way, or that Sheryl would come in with something wild like 'sweet baby Jesus.' Those turn out to be great moments."

Portraying Mr. Johnson has been more than a breakout role for the St. Louis native—it’s opened doors to new creative territory. He’s set to appear in the upcoming drama Undercard alongside Wanda Sykes, taking on a more serious role that showcases his range. In preparing for the character, Davis drew from his own experiences teaching acting, shaping a role that will add to an already-stellar career.

While his character in Abbott Elementary may revel in quirky antics and conspiracies, Davis’ off-screen approach to the craft is rooted in intention and resilience. His path has been long, filled with moments of uncertainty and sacrifice. But once he devoted himself to the journey, there was no turning back. For him, acting isn’t just a career—it’s a calling, one he’s determined to follow for as long as the road stretches ahead.

“There’s an old Duke Ellington saying: ‘Rule number one is don’t quit. Rule number two is never forget rule number one,’” the actor explained. “Once I made the commitment to do this, there was no turning back.” Remarkably, Abbott Elementary is his first series regular role. He was 32 when he moved to Los Angeles to pursue acting full-time, and now, years later, he’s living out the dream he refused to give up on. “This is all I ever really wanted to do,” he says. “So I just decided I’m going to continue until I can’t do it anymore—or ride it until the wheels fall off.”

Season 4 delivered one of its best show’s to date, pushing each character to a new breaking point while managing to land on a heartfelt, hopeful note. The finale tied up long-running storylines—Gregory stepped into his dream role as principal, Barbara found renewed purpose, and Ava, despite her dismissal, walked away with a sense of grace. The cast traveled to Philadelphia to film the season’s final episode at the Children’s Touch Me Museum, a quirky and fitting backdrop for the closing moments.

At the center of this cultural juggernaut is Brunson, of course, whom Davis calls “a boss.” He says, “She knows exactly what she wants—and she does it in such a loving manner. Every detail on that screen is her vision.”

For Davis, being part of that vision has been life-changing. But even now, with awards and a celebrated role to his name—he’s far from finished.