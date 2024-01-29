'Listen To Your Body': Cori Broadus Shares Symptoms She Experienced Before Severe Stroke

Cori Broadus is on the road to recovery and we’re glad to see it. The entrepreneur, 24, has been taking her followers and supporters with her, sharing regular updates about her health on Instagram since announcing she suffered a severe stroke. Most recently, the singer and daughter of Snoop Dogg discussed the symptoms she experienced leading up to the stroke. Some she listed include blurry vision, nausea, fatigue and “really bad headache pain” on the right side of her head.

“All my symptoms a day before the stroke. Listen to your body foreal,” she wrote on her Instagram stories. “I’m glad I’m still here and able to tell my story.”

Broadus also shared that she had unusually high blood pressure leading up to the stroke.

“So before my stroke my blood pressure was like 170, then it started going down slowly… I’ve been trying to just keep data of everything,” she wrote before showing that her current blood pressure was at 118/80 mmHg. “I just checked it rn!!! & wtffffff…. God is so good to me. It hasn;t been like this in a minute!!!!”

The worst seems to be over as Broadus is back home with her loved ones. She recently announced she had a CT scan done and the results came back normal. She also shared a picture of a “welcome home” banner in the living room.

Broadus’ mother, Shanté also showed love to her daughter, posting a throwback picture of her with Cori as a baby and her aunt Sharelle Fuller.

“To The Strongest Person I Know. My Baby. My Warrior,” the caption began. “Honored God Chose Me To Be A Vessel To Bring You Into The World. My Princess 👑 💜 💜.” The image was part of a series of uploads, with the second one being a screenshot of Marvin Sapp’s song “He Has His Hands On You.”

Cori got all the feels from her mom’s post and commented saying, “Brb going to cry my eyes out really quick.”

The Choc Factory co-owner has struggled with multiple health issues in her 24 years, with the main one being lupus. Individuals with lupus also have an increased risk of having a stroke.

Cori is the only daughter of Snoop Dogg and Shanté Broadus, and they also share two sons Corde, 29, and Cordell, 26.