Snoop Dogg’s Daughter, Cori Broadus, Shares Positive Health Update Post Stroke: ‘Hoping To Be Home Soon’ 

Snoop Dogg’s only daughter, Cori Broadus, shared that she suffered a stroke recently. The 24-year-old entrepreneur and singer posted an update about her health status on Sunday, and thankfully, she’s doing better.

“God is working overtime you hear me! My kidneys were doing terrible…doctors came in this AM and said they are improving so much,” Broadus wrote on a selfie of her in a hospital gown, which she posted on Instagram.

The day before, Broadus shared a post thanking her Instagram followers for the “love and support” they’ve shown her.

“Again I’m human and I go through s— like everybody else which is why I’m so open about my life because I know I feel alone,” she wrote. “But we are never alone, someone is always going through damn near the same. Still here hoping to be home soon.”

We are unsure of what led to the stroke, but Broadus has been open about her health issues over the years. The talented beauty was diagnosed with lupus at the age of six, which has triggered a host of other challenges. Individuals who have lupus may also be at higher risk of experiencing a stroke. People under the age of 50 with systemic lupus erythematosus, in particular, have a higher risk of having a stroke.

The 24-year old is the one who broke the news about the stroke in an Instagram story post.

“I had a severe stroke this a.m. I started breaking down crying when they told me,” she revealed at the time. “Like I’m only 24, what did I do in my past to deserve all of this?”

Despite this unexpected turn of events, Broadus has been taking care of herself and making lifestyle changes to make living with lupus easier. In a 2023 interview with PEOPLE, she opened up about the changes, which included stopping her medication, consuming natural foods, and working out.

We’re glad to see Broadus in better spirits and recovering from the unfortunate health scare. Wishing her a speedy recovery!