Snoop Dogg’s Daughter Cori, 24, Has Suffered A Stroke

Snoop Dogg’s only daughter, Cori Broadus, shared with Instagram followers that she recently had a stroke.

“I had a severe stroke this am,” the 24-year-old wrote on her Instagram Stories across an image of herself in a hospital bed on Jan. 18.

“I started breaking down crying when they told me,” she added.

In a follow-up Story, the entrepreneur posted an image of herself with a hoodie and mask on and wrote, “I’m only 24 what did I do in my past to deserve all of this?”

Unfortunately, the young beauty has been battling multiple health issues since the age of six when she was diagnosed with lupus, an autoimmune disease that affects the joints, skin, kidneys, blood cells, brain, heart, and lungs.

The Choc Factory CEO has been open and courageously vulnerable about how living with lupus affects her. She also shared lifestyle changes she has adopted to help her manage the disease in September 2023, including opting for more naturopathic treatment methods.

“I stopped taking all of my medication like five months ago. I’m just doing everything natural, all types of herbs, sea moss, teas … So now I think my body’s like, okay, this is the new program and she’s getting used to it.’

Broadus said that in the past that she had been taking 10-12 pills daily since the age of six. She has also battled mental health issues like depression and has been open about a past suicide attempt. She discussed these issues in 2021 on Instagram.

“You’re just in pain and you don’t know what’s going on. And you look at your brothers and other family members and you’re like, ‘Why? Why me?’ she said in a heartbreaking video. “Sometimes I just feel like I don’t have a purpose here. I deal with so much health stuff and I feel like people don’t really feel me, like I’m being dramatic.”

She added, “I’ve been through so much s–t. I can’t even physically tell y’all. Because it’s too much.”

Despite her challenges, she continues to be a beacon of light for others, speaking out against cyber bullying, which she experiences often, and speaking up for body positivity.