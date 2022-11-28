Snoop Dogg’s Daughter Cori Broadus Is Engaged To Wayne Duece

Article continues after video.

Congratulations to rapper Snoop Dogg’s daughter, Cori Broadus, and her longtime boyfriend, Wayne Duece. Over the weekend, the sweethearts got engaged, and it appeared to be a heartwarming proposal.

“Can’t wait to share my last name w/ you ❤️ My beautiful fiancé 💍,” said Duece in an Instagram caption.

Broadus shared a video of her recent engagement with followers and captioned it, “The easiest YES ever🥹 @wayneduece I love you so much and can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with youu😘.”

During the proposal, the couple wore matching pink pajamas, which took place in front of family and friends—both Broadus’ parents were in attendance.

Snoop Dogg, 51, also dedicated a post to Cori and Wayne, congratulating them on this new chapter of their lives.

The singer, 23, and creative director started appearing together via social media in 2018 but made it Instagram official in 2019. Since then, they’ve posted many loving images of and with one another on their Instagram feeds and exchanged sweet birthday messages.

One of the most recent was Wayne wishing his partner a happy birthday in June in a post that included images of the couple hugging in the pool and spending time together over the years. It also included a caption, “Happy birthday to my beautiful princess @princessbroadus I love you sooo much you are my world 🌎 !!!!” he wrote. “I don’t think y’all understand my love for this girl !! I love waking up to you everyday, and you being my best friend, you being my dog baby mama, my business partner, and my soul mate and I wouldn’t change nothing about it I love you baby girl we going up tonight SHOT UPP!! happy birthday ❤️🎉😘 #jordanyear23🎉”

Unfortunately, this warm and thoughtful post attracted a swarm of hateful comments from social media users. Many assume Duece is only with the singer because of who her father is.

The following month, Cori addressed the negative comments in an Instagram story. The singer wrote, “Y’all are so miserable and it’s so sad🥺 It’s so hard not to let ppl comments get to you cause you know deep down they struggling but I’m still human and words hurt.”

Broadus continued, “How do y’all have time to sit on someone page and just talk sh*t it never made sense to me. But if they see you in person it’s another story. So so hateful I’m praying ’cause that’s a sickness [for real].”

“Y’all love saying a n***a must like me cause my daddy Snoop Dogg, like why can’t he just love me for me,” continued Cori in another slide. “It’s deeper than just being his daughter I’m my own person I’m more then [sic] that & I hate that I feel like I gotta go on here & do all this but I been dealing with this sh*t since high school it’s frustrating as f*ck, to have to question if that’s the case. I hate it here y’all f*ckn suck.”

The 23-year-old has been open about her mental health struggles and lupus diagnosis. Despite those challenges; she’s receiving all of the love she deserves as a beautiful Black young woman. Congrats to the couple!