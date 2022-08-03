Nobody is immune from cyberbullying, not even adults or celebs. Cyberbullying can happen online through social media, forums, or games where users can access, interact with or share content, whether it be through their digital devices like mobile phones, laptops, or tablets. It can also happen through SMS, text messages, and apps.

56% Over half of girls say they can’t live up to the beauty standards projected on social media. Toxic beauty advice normalizes unrealistic and narrowly defined beauty standards, promotes potentially harmful beauty practices (like cosmetic surgery), and suggests that the key to building self-esteem is physical ‘perfection’. Dove.com

According to Stopbullying.gov, sending, posting, or distributing negative, hurtful, or malicious content about another person is considered cyberbullying. This may involve disclosing sensitive information about another individual that can embarrass or humiliate them, such as naked selfies that might encourage illegal or criminal action.

Unfortunately, trolls have criticized musician Cori Broadus‘ appearance and the reason her boyfriend, Wayne Duece, is dating her in their cruel comments left on his Instagram caption. When the emerging pop diva responded to haters who felt it necessary to voice their opinions about her relationship, she posted a comment on her Instagram Story, which quickly went viral.

“I thought it was necessary to respond because, for one, I’m cancer, and I wear my feelings on my sleeves, so whenever I feel like something should be said, I get it out,” she tells ESSENCE exclusively. “Being in the public eye, it was something that I wanted to just touch base on because I’ve been dealing with that since I was in high school, ever since I started dating.”

The 23-year-old claims that bullying because of her weight has affected her since she was a little girl. She felt the need to express herself after becoming irritated with the rude remarks. “I didn’t grow up with a lot of confidence because of the bullying,” she explains. “People didn’t care who my dad was, and as I got older, the comments just began to hit different, and I felt like enough was enough. I am a real person, and my feelings do count.”

“During a January 2020 survey it was found that 55 percent of online harassment victims in the United States had experienced online harassment due to their political views, with further 35 percent reporting falling victim to online hate because of physical appearance.” -Published by Statista Research Department, Jul 7, 2022

According to Broadus, she prefers to be as genuine as possible while sharing her life experiences on social media, so she does not always upload pictures of herself with full makeup. She does, however, reassure us that she really is all about the glitz and glamour. “I’m going to step out and get it together when I need to, but I’m not going to wear makeup daily. I feel like that’s very unrealistic, and that’s not my personality,” she explains. “I’m going to rock my straight back braids in the pool whether you like it or not. Like, I’m in Bora Bora living my best life. You know what I’m saying?”

Although Broadus said what she said, she also wants young people to know that not every comment deserves a response. “People are going to talk, but I do feel like everything doesn’t need a reaction. Misery loves company, and I refuse to sit at that table.”

“71% More than 7 in 10 girls agree spending less time on social media would be better for their self-esteem. There’s no doubt about it – young people love social media, even if 71% of girls agree spending less time on it would be better for building self-esteem.* Their social media feeds have replaced celebrities as their source of inspiration and entertainment. And it’s where they go for tips and advice – especially when it comes to beauty.” Dove.com

Broadus, who also has Lupus, a chronic immune system-related illness that can harm any organ in the body, declares that she feels very at ease in her skin and wants other people to have that pleasure. As an advocate for body positivity, Broadus encourages women to accept and love themselves regardless of their appearance, age, or other characteristics. “I feel like there’s no perfect body. What some may see as flaws, others will see as beautiful traits. But it matters most how you feel, and you should love yourself no matter what,” she shares. “Hey, it is what it is.”

Broadus is becoming well-known in the beauty industry even as the haters rant about her. With the help of her parents, Shante Broadus and famed musician Snoop Dogg, and her business partner Wayne Duece, the Choc Factory by Choc line of makeup is gaining popularity because of its diverse color palette that appeals to ladies with rich dark skin tones. “When I was a little girl, my dad used to call me “Choc” because I was sweet and chocolate-colored,” she explains about the name. “And that is what I put in my products that are handmade and filled with love and a touch of sweetness.”

Overall, Broadus is combating cyberbullying with positivity, love, music, and taking care of business. In the words of Beyoncé, “Always stay gracious, best revenge is your paper.”