Snoop Dogg’s Daughter Cori Won’t Be Deterred By ‘Miserable’ Body Shamers Online: ‘Embrace What U Got’

Robin L. Marshall/Getty Images

Cori Broadus is speaking out against body shamers who bombard her social media with negativity.

The 22-year-old daughter of Snoop Dogg and Shante Broadus received a message in her DMs that she decided to share to call out people who attempt to tear down her self-confidence. The Instagram user recommended that she get some work done to her breasts, telling Cori that she has the money to make it happen. Instead, the singer and influencer put the woman’s message and profile on blast, sending her own message in response to “miserable” detractors who have so much to say about her.

“Like I don’t know what I’m suppose [sic] to do,” she wrote. “‘oh she 2 big oh she 2 skinny oh she this oh she that.'”

She went on to tell everyone to “embrace what you got” before joking that she’s too scared to get any kind of surgery anyway.

Cori has talked about embracing her natural body before, specifically her breasts, telling people on Instagram that “Perfect boobs don’t have nothing to do w size or shape, It’s who they’re attached too [sic].”

While she handled this critic well, the teen has been honest about the way her mental health has been impacted by people’s comments about her looks, that along with what she’s had to endure having lupus. In May, she admitted in one of her Instagram Live ‘Girl Chat’ videos that she attempted to take her life earlier this year because of her depression.

“I think it starts from my childhood. I grew up with two light-skinned brothers. I was the only chocolate one. I was overweight. I got lupus at six. I was overweight from being on steroids. That automatically messed with my health,” she said. “I’ve always been sad, I’ve always been depressed because I feel like I’ve been through a lot.”

She added, “I remember I got on social media when I was 13 and my mom and dad they didn’t want me to because I wasn’t strong in there. I got on there and I got super bullied. People used to always talk about me: ‘You’re fat, you’re ugly, you’re dark, you’re this, you’re that.’ And I used to cry. And I mean cry. At 13 I was ready to die. Just so sad crying to my mom like, ‘mom I’m so ugly. Why? Why did you have me? Why do I look like this? Why don’t I look like my brothers?’ I hated everything about me.”

Cori has since worked to feel comfortable in the skin she’s in, telling her followers in 2019 that she was finally ready to embrace herself. But she, like most people with depression, has battled on and off with having her health impacted by the ups and downs of life. After her recent situation, which ended with her having to go to a facility for a short time after being put on a 5150 hold and seeing a therapist, she says she’s in a much better place. She’s making an effort to fortify herself with the help of her faith so that she can cope better, and so that people like the woman in her DMs can no longer shake her the way they used to.

“My focus is getting my mental right because every ball that’s thrown at me hits me right in my face and I’m sitting here like ‘What do I do?’ Like, I don’t know how to dodge and duck and all that. When stuff gets hard…I just don’t know how to handle it. That’s really what I’m working on now, is handling life, being an adult, not just trying to give up so easy,” she said.

“Your mind is very powerful, so just appreciate your life because we only get one,” she added. “When things get hard just pray. But taking your life is not worth it and it’s not ok.”