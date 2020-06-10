Taking her talents to Tik Tok, Lizzo shared some receipts with people who consistently hate on her body. The takeaway: she loves her body and doesn’t care if you don’t.

The singer, who is known for openly embracing her curves, debunked the myth that full-figured women don’t exercise. In a series of video clips, she shares her various workout methods which including cycling, squats and jumping rope.

“So I’ve been working out consistently for the last five years,” Lizzo says in her narration of the video, “and it may come as a surprise to some of y’all that I’m not working out to have your ideal body type. I’m working out to have my ideal body type. And you know what type that is? None of your f–king business. Because I am beautiful, I am strong, I do my job and I stay on my job.”

Preach, sis!

Lizzo is 100% that BITCH and she did not stutter y’all better put respect on her name✨✨✨pic.twitter.com/dB9oo9vVvZ — K I E R A 🦆 (@quackquackhoes) June 10, 2020

Lizzo then went on to put the body shamers, who assume she’s unhealthy because of her weight, in their place. “So next time you want to come to somebody and judge them — whether they drink kale smoothies or eat McDonalds or work out or not work out — how ’bout you look at your own f–king self and worry about your own goddamn body. Because health is not just determined on what you look like on the outside. Health is also what happens on the inside, and a lot of y’all need to do a f–king cleanse for your insides. Namaste, have a great day.”

Lizzo exudes confidence not only on social media, but through her music. Songs like “Truth Hurts” and “Soulmate” talk about her decision to love herself unconditionally and not needing permission from the outside world to do so. In her ESSENCE digital cover story interview, Lizzo doubled down on her decision to embrace the parts of herself that mainstream society has deemed imperfect.

“I love creating shapes with my body,” she said. “I love normalizing the dimples in my butt or the lumps in my thighs or my back fat or my stretch marks. I love normalizing my Black-ass elbows. I think it’s beautiful.”

We stan an unapologetic queen!