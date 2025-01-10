Chance The Rapper And Kirsten Corley Are Officially Divorced

Getty

Chance the Rapper and his former wife, Kirsten Corley, are now officially single. The pair have finalized their divorce less than a month after filing.

The two filed legal documents in Cook County, Illinois, confirming they’ve reached an agreement regarding their divorce. Regarding the settlement, Kirsten said she has looked over it and that it’s a ‘fair and equitable resolution,’ although details aren’t currently public.

We don’t know the ins and outs of what caused the split, but divorce filings on Kirsten’s part said the marriage is ‘irretrievably broken’ and that they’ve been living apart for over six months.

While they were married for five years (before announcing their split), Chance and Kirsten have known each other since they were kids. In 2012, they reconnected at the South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas, and by 2013, the couple began dating during their late teens. Their eldest daughter, Kensil, was born in 2015, two years after they became an item.

By 2018, they were engaged when the rapper proposed during a Fourth of July backyard barbecue. The former couple had their wedding ceremony in 2019 at The Resort at Pelican Hill in Newport Beach, California, and had their youngest child Marli that same year.

The now-divorced couple first announced their separation back in April 2024.

“After a period of separation, the two of us have arrived at the decision to part ways. We came to this decision amicably and with gratitude for the same time we spent together. God has blessed us with two beautiful daughters who we will continue to raise together,” they wrote in a joint statement. “We kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate this transition. Thank you,” the statement concluded.

We wish the former couple well as they navigate life post-divorce and co-parent their two beautiful girls.