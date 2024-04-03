HomeBlack Celeb Couples

Chance The Rapper And Kirsten Corley Are Divorcing After Five Years Of Marriage: Their Relationship Timeline

In a joint statement, the couple, who share two daughters, announced that they made the "amicable" decision to end their marriage.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Kirsten Corley and Chance the Rapper attend The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )
It seems that it’s over between Grammy-winning rapper Chance Bennett, known as Chance the Rapper, and his wife of five years, Kirsten Corley. She took to social media on April 3 to share in her Instagram Stories that they were ending their marriage. Corley did so with what looked to be a joint statement.

“After a period of separation, the two of us have arrived at the decision to part ways,” the message stated, adding that they came to the decision “amicably” and were grateful for the years they’d spent together.

“God has blessed us with two beautiful daughters who we will continue to raise together. We kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate this transition,” the statement concluded.

The couple, who wed in a civil ceremony in December of 2018, and again in a white wedding in March of 2019, have been together for some time. They met as children and connected as young adults before falling in love and starting a family.

After marrying, all seemed, from the outside in, fine between the Bennetts, but they did reach a public bump in the road last year. The star was captured on video enjoying himself at Carnival in Jamaica, and went viral for allowing a woman to dance on him, whose behind he slapped. No one but the couple can say if that situation, and the feelings it may have brought about, contributed to the demise of their marriage, but it seems that they’re both of the understanding that they’d be best as co-parents and not husband and wife.

We’re sad to see them split up, especially after such a sweet love story. Take a look at their relationship timeline below and see their journey, from start to finish.

