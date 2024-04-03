Chance The Rapper And Kirsten Corley Are Divorcing After Five Years Of Marriage: Their Relationship Timeline

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Kirsten Corley and Chance the Rapper attend The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )

It seems that it’s over between Grammy-winning rapper Chance Bennett, known as Chance the Rapper, and his wife of five years, Kirsten Corley. She took to social media on April 3 to share in her Instagram Stories that they were ending their marriage. Corley did so with what looked to be a joint statement.

“After a period of separation, the two of us have arrived at the decision to part ways,” the message stated, adding that they came to the decision “amicably” and were grateful for the years they’d spent together.

“God has blessed us with two beautiful daughters who we will continue to raise together. We kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate this transition,” the statement concluded.

The couple, who wed in a civil ceremony in December of 2018, and again in a white wedding in March of 2019, have been together for some time. They met as children and connected as young adults before falling in love and starting a family.

After marrying, all seemed, from the outside in, fine between the Bennetts, but they did reach a public bump in the road last year. The star was captured on video enjoying himself at Carnival in Jamaica, and went viral for allowing a woman to dance on him, whose behind he slapped. No one but the couple can say if that situation, and the feelings it may have brought about, contributed to the demise of their marriage, but it seems that they’re both of the understanding that they’d be best as co-parents and not husband and wife.

We’re sad to see them split up, especially after such a sweet love story. Take a look at their relationship timeline below and see their journey, from start to finish.

01 01 2003: He Falls for Her As a 9-Year-Old Long before the fame, a young Chance Bennett met a young Kirsten Corley at a wholesome party held by the real estate company his mom worked at for employees and their families. “I was probably playing a Gameboy in a corner or eating candy, initially unimpressed by my surroundings,” the rapper wrote about their beginnings on social media years ago. “But THEN…out of nowhere, we were all told to make room, to spread out and make a circle for a presentation.” Corley and a few other girls came out to put on a performance, lip-synching to Destiny’s Child “Independent Women.” He was taken with her. “Now I’m locking eyes with the prettiest girl I ever seen in my almost-a-decade of life on Earth. I really shouldn’t even say locked eyes cause really, I was just staring at her.” The two, being young, didn’t connect then. Chance The Rapper and Kirsten Corley (Photo by Swan Gallet/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images)

02 02 2012: They Actually Meet Almost 10 years later, in 2012, they saw each other again at South by Southwest festival and “eventually when back in Chicago we connected the dots.” CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – FEBRUARY 16: (L-R) Taylor Bennett, Kayla Moore, Kirsten Corley, and Chance the Rapper attend the 69th NBA All-Star Game at United Center on February 16, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

03 03 2015: They Welcome Their First Child After reconnecting and beginning a relationship, the couple welcomed their first child. Daughter Kensli Bennett was born on Sept. 20, 2015. She is her daddy’s child, stealing the rapper’s whole face in the cutest way. HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 09: (L-R) Kirsten Corley, Kensli Bennett, and Chance The Rapper attend the World Premiere of Disney’s “THE LION KING” at the Dolby Theatre on July 09, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Disney)

04 04 2016: They Go Public Remember when social media challenges first became a thing? If so, you’ll probably recall the #SoGoneChallenge, where people would rap over Monica’s hit song, “So Gone.” Bennett had one of the best ones, if not the absolute best take on the challenge, as he rapped about Corley before showing her at the very end of the recorded rhyme. He noted that “I got the baddest chick on the planet,” and that “The only chick I hold as much is probably Kensli.” BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Kirsten Corley and Chance the Rapper attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean “Diddy” Combs at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

05 05 2017: They Split and (Briefly) Do Battle The couple have been through some big ups and downs in the past. After welcoming Kensli, Bennett and Corley ended up breaking up for a time, and when they did, so began a custody and child support battle. The two, through court, would reach an agreement in the best interests of their daughter. Soon after, they ended up reuniting. HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 14: Chance the Rapper and Kirsten Corley attend the Premiere of Columbia Pictures’ “Bad Boys for Life” at TCL Chinese Theatre on January 14, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

06 06 2018: They Get Engaged He popped the question to Corley during a Fourth of July barbecue, making it clear that he was ready to settle down. In front of friends and family, he asked the beauty, “Will you make me a man and be my wife?” She, of course, said yes, to the excitement of their loved ones, including daughter Kensli. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 05: Kirsten Corley and Chance the Rapper attend the BET Hip Hop Awards 2019 at Cobb Energy Center on October 05, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET)

07 07 2019: They Get Married and Have Another Baby The year 2019 was a big one for their family. The two married in March of 2019 in a big celebration of love in Newport Beach, Calif. (they actually wed, officially, a few months prior in December 2018 in Chicago). That same year, he put out his second album, The Big Day, inspired by their marriage. To cap it all off, they welcomed their second child, daughter Marli, in the summer. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 17: Chance the Rapper and Kirsten Corley are seen at the SNL afterparty on October 17, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Jackson Lee/GC Images)

08 08 2020: She Gets Honest About Marriage In an Instagram post in 2020, which was a time as we all know, Corley talked about the realities of married life. “Marriage is difficult. It would be irresponsible to say otherwise, or give y’all the impression that it’s a walk in the park,” she wrote. “It forces you to confront a lot of parts of yourself you didn’t know were there, especially in this season of being home way more than we’re used to. … But I believe it is worth it, when you both commit to doing the inner work.” NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Kirsten Corley departs The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/MG21/Getty Images)

09 09 2023: He Finds Himself in Hot Water In April of 2023, the rapper took to Jamaica to enjoy their Carnival celebrations, and while there, he did as the locals do; that included letting a woman grind on him as he suggestively slapped her backside while holding on to his drink. The Internet was divided about the appropriateness of the moment, and the couple ended up sharing cryptic messages (a Maya Angelou quote and a clip about marriage from comedian Bill Burr’s standup) to share their feelings on the matter. SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – OCTOBER 19: Chance the Rapper looks on during the ’50th Anniversary Of Hip Hop’ keynote at SXSW Sydney on October 19, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage)