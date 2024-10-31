Ayesha Curry Shares An Adorable First Photo Of Baby Caius 

Ayesha Curry/Instagram

Ayesha Curry is now a graceful mother of four. In May, she gave birth to her youngest child, Caius Chai Curry. The chef shared the first photo of her youngest child with fans on Instagram.

Although the cookbook author has shared family photos since giving birth, we haven’t seen an up-close-and-personal picture of baby Caius until now.

“Cai says Hi! 🐢,” the caption of the adorable photo read. In the two photos uploaded, Ayesha is cozied up with her baby boy who is wearing a onesie and a green body warmer. In the other photo Ayesha is seemingly holding Caius up in the air and he is all smiles looking down at his mom.

Social media users gushed at the precious photos showing love in the comment section.

“Angel “ Halle Bailey commented. Gabrielle Union-Wade also chimed in via the comments and wrote, “I cant take it!! 💖💖💖💖💖.”

The Curry’s decided to keep their fourth pregnancy hush and didn’t reveal it to the world until the last hour. Ayesha shared the exciting news that they were going to have a new addition to their family in a cover story via her lifestyle magazine Sweet July back in March.

“For me, the decision came from always finding myself looking around and feeling like somebody was missing,” she said in the story. “I would load up the car and think, ‘Oh, I forgot something.’ But nobody was forgotten. It started to turn my brain a little bit. Maybe somebody was missing. So we set out on this journey, knowing that this would complete our family.”

The couple, who have been married since 2011, has three older children–Riley, 12, Ryan, 9, and Canon, 6—who were all born in July, which also happens to be the month that Steph and Ayesha got married.

The author shared a stunning family photo of her whole family in September–everyone except Steph wore white. It looks like this family of six is complete, and everyone is doing just fine.