Ayesha And Steph Curry Are Expecting Baby No. 4!

Miikka Skaffari/Getty Images

The Curry family is growing.

Ayesha shared the great news when unveiling the latest digital cover for her lifestyle magazine Sweet July. In the cover story, Grace, Gratitude and Gut Instincts: Ayesha’s Fourth Act, she shared that after believing they were done having kids, she and Stephen decided in 2023 that they weren’t finished after all.

“For me, the decision came from always finding myself looking around and feeling like somebody was missing,” she said in the story. “I would load up the car and think, ‘Oh, I forgot something.’ But nobody was forgotten. It started to turn my brain a little bit. Maybe somebody was missing. So we set out on this journey, knowing that this would complete our family.”

The spread features gorgeous images of the soon-to-be mom of four in different colorful ensembles that showcase her growing bump. In the piece, she shares her thoughts on balancing the needs of her older children, “who have full lives and schedules,” with her many endeavors as a businesswoman while pregnant. But she is treasuring this time as her eldest littles transform in front of her eyes and embark on this journey with her to welcome a fourth child.

“Canon came up to me the other day and asked, ‘Hey, Mommy, how’s your baby? Does your baby have a working brain?’ Getting to experience this through his eyes and through Ryan and Riley’s eyes has been so cool,” she shared. “They’re at such different ages and stages in life. Their perspectives are so different and it’s been the most exciting thing.”

The baby will join older sisters Riley, 11, Ryan, 8, and Canon, 4. All three children were born in July. Ayesha and Stephen have been married since July 2011. Could baby number four be a July kid? It seems to be their lucky month!

As for the rest of the story, it covers her feelings on her pregnancy being labeled a “geriatric” with her doctor, her current cravings, trusting one’s maternal instincts, and the benefit of having a village. Most important to her this time around, she says, is being kind to herself as she figures it all out.

“I’m also very conscious about how I speak to and view myself. Gratitude has been prime. I’m constantly reminding myself that it’s okay to rest. I’m making it a point to sleep unapologetically. I’ve made it a point to not be hard on myself,” Ayesha said. “This time around, I’m giving myself grace.”

Congratulations to the Curry family on baby number four! A family of six is quite the party, and certainly a blessing.