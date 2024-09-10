A 'Grateful' Ayesha Curry Shares First Photo Of Her Family Of Five — Including Baby Caius

Noah Graham/Getty Images for Eat. Learn. Play.

The Currys are a family of five! In case you missed it, Ayesha and Steph welcomed their fourth child, son Caius, on May 11. Almost four months later, she is sharing a sweet family photo with baby Caius alongside Canon, 6, Ryan, 9, and Riley, 12. The image of the crew in natural shades, fittingly, in nature, was posted with the simple caption, “My little family. So grateful.”

During an interview earlier this month with SheKnows, the multihyphenate mama talked about how her kids were adjusting to little Caius.

“We’re lucky — all the kids have embraced the new baby and my girls, being a little older, have even been helping me around the house,” she told the publication. “The baby has made back-to-school so much more exciting. The kids are thrilled to get in the car after school to give him kisses.”

The public was already enamored with her three oldest children, but in a story she shared for her publication Sweet July in March, Ayesha opened up about why she decided to have one more kid.

“For so many years, Stephen and I thought we were done. We said, ‘Three, that’s it, we’re not doing this again.’ And then, last year, we looked at each other and agreed we wanted to do this again,” she wrote. “For me, the decision came from always finding myself looking around and feeling like somebody was missing. I would load up the car and think, ‘Oh, I forgot something.’ But nobody was forgotten. It started to turn my brain a little bit. Maybe somebody was missing. So we set out on this journey, knowing that this would complete our family.”

Caius may be new to the world, but he’s already a jetsetter. The little one was photographed strapped to Ayesha’s chest and in photos taken with Dad Stephen and Brother Canon during the Olympics in Paris. He was present (even if he was likely sleeping through it all) as his dad won his first Olympic gold medal with Team USA’s men’s basketball team.

We’re excited to watch Caius grow up (and soon see who he looks most like), and continue to be smitten with one of our favorite, wholesome celeb families.