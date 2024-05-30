HomeLifestyle

Stephen and Ayesha Curry's Sweetest Family Moments

The Curry family personifies Black love and unity. Check out some of their sweetest moments over the years!
Stephen and Ayesha Curry's Sweetest Family Moments
Getty
By Dominique Hobdy & Dominique Fluker ·

Stephen and Ayesha Curry have been the NBA’s “It couple” since 2011 when they were married. Since then, the couple has dominated various verticals like entertainment, culinary, editorial, and basketball! But what’s more impressive is their ability to keep their family together despite the odds, intrusive fans and critics, and the pangs of a long-term marriage, the Currys continue to thrive and inspire. In addition to their beautiful three children, Riley, Ryan, and Canon, they welcomed a new baby boy, Caius Chai Curry, on May 11th. 

Check out the family’s beautiful moments below. 

01
The Curry Clan

Steph Curry accepts his KIA MVP awards with his whole crew in tow. Feels!

Stephen and Ayesha Curry's Sweetest Family Moments
Instagram/NBA
02
The Curry Clan

The Currys are all smiles as they prepare to welcome their new addition.

Stephen and Ayesha Curry's Sweetest Family Moments
Ayesha Curry’s Instagram
03
The Curry Clan

Mr. & Mrs. Curry share the big news!

Stephen and Ayesha Curry's Sweetest Family Moments
Ayesha Curry’s Instagram
04
The Curry Clan

Picture perfect.

Stephen and Ayesha Curry's Sweetest Family Moments
Ayesha Curry’s Instagram
05
The Curry Clan

Time for a family road trip. We see you back there Riley!

Stephen and Ayesha Curry's Sweetest Family Moments
Ayesha Curry’s Instagram
06
The Curry Clan

Kisses all around!

Stephen and Ayesha Curry's Sweetest Family Moments
Ayesha Curry’s Instagram
07
The Curry Clan

Duck faces at the pumpkin patch!

Stephen and Ayesha Curry's Sweetest Family Moments
Ayesha Curry’s Instagram
08
The Curry Clan

Say what?! Morning selfies with Mommy don’t get any cuter.

Stephen and Ayesha Curry's Sweetest Family Moments
Ayesha Curry’s Instagram
09
The Curry Clan

Twins!!

Stephen and Ayesha Curry's Sweetest Family Moments
Ayesha Curry’s Instagram
10
The Curry Clan

And the cutest couple award goes to…

Stephen and Ayesha Curry's Sweetest Family Moments
Ayesha Curry’s Instagram
11
The Curry Clan

What a chic pair!

Stephen and Ayesha Curry's Sweetest Family Moments
Ayesha Curry’s Instagram
12
The Curry Clan

Baking with Mommy!

Stephen and Ayesha Curry's Sweetest Family Moments
Ayesha Curry’s Instagram
13
The Curry Clan

Riley gives some big sister love.

Stephen and Ayesha Curry's Sweetest Family Moments
Ayesha Curry’s Instagram
14
The Curry Clan

It’s a celebration!

Stephen and Ayesha Curry's Sweetest Family Moments
Ayesha Curry’s Instagram
15
The Curry Clan

Selfie time, Curry style.

Stephen and Ayesha Curry's Sweetest Family Moments
Ayesha Curry’s Instagram
16
The Curry Clan

The champs are here!

Stephen and Ayesha Curry's Sweetest Family Moments
Ayesha Curry’s Instagram
17
The Curry Clan

Stylin’ with Dad.

Stephen and Ayesha Curry's Sweetest Family Moments
Ayesha Curry’s Instagram
18
The Curry Clan

Daddy’s little girl.

Stephen and Ayesha Curry's Sweetest Family Moments
19
The Curry Clan
The Curry Family looking goregous on the red carpet!
Stephen and Ayesha Curry's Sweetest Family Moments
20
The Curry Clan
The Curry Clan showcasing the importance of community service!
Stephen and Ayesha Curry's Sweetest Family Moments
21
The Curry Clan
The Curry family looking dazzling on the red carpet!
Stephen and Ayesha Curry's Sweetest Family Moments
22
The Curry Clan
The Curry children supporting their father!
Stephen and Ayesha Curry's Sweetest Family Moments
