Meet Caius Chai Curry! Ayesha Curry Gives Birth To Her Fourth Child

Ayesha Curry, 35, is officially a mommy of four! The star chef and entrepreneur and her NBA husband, Stephen Curry, welcomed their son, Caius Chai Curry, on May 11th but announced the news on May 27th.

In a joint Instagram post, the long-term couple announced the birth of their son.

“Our sweet baby boy decided to make an early arrival!! He’s doing great, and we are finally settling in at home as a family of 6! So grateful!” they wrote. The post was accompanied by an image of an adult holding the newborn’s tiny hand.

The Currys have three other children: Riley, Ryan, and Canon. Riley is the oldest, and she was born in 2012. They welcomed their second daughter, Ryan, in 2015 and their first son, Canon, in 2018.

In March, Ayesha let the cat out of the bag and announced she’d be having another baby. The announcement was made in a cover story for her magazine, Sweet July.

“For so many years, Stephen and I thought we were done,” she said. “And then, last year, we looked at each other and agreed we wanted to do this again.”

“For me, the decision came from always finding myself looking around and feeling like somebody was missing,” she continued. “I would load up the car and think, ‘Oh, I forgot something.’ But nobody was forgotten. It started to turn my brain a little bit. Maybe somebody was missing. So we set out on this journey, knowing that this would complete our family.”

Ayesha added that this pregnancy would differ since her three eldest children are self-sufficient. The cookbook author also said she could see this pregnancy through the eyes of her three kids.

“Their perspectives are so different, and it’s been the most exciting thing,” she said.

The couple and their new parents met as teenagers at their church in Charlotte, North Carolina in 2003. However, they did not reconnect until 2008 and married in 2011.

We wish them the best and can’t wait to see more pictures of their newborn!