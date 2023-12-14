Exclusive: Inside Ayesha Curry And Sydel Curry-Lee’s Swanky Domaine Curry Relaunch Holiday Soiree In Wine Country

Evan Roscoe

As the adage goes, the family that prays together stays together. The saying is especially true for celebrity sisters-in-law and business partner duo, Ayesha Curry and Sydel Curry-Lee, as they are basking in the success of the reintroduction of their wine brand, Domaine Curry, founded in 2018. Their wine brand was recently acquired by Constellations Brands under the direction and distribution of its portfolio company, The Prisoner Wine Company – and they are making sure their relaunch and rebrand are rooted in faith. The Christian faith has always been a cornerstone of refuge for the Currys in and outside their household, so it would make sense that their wine brand not only upholds that legacy of tradition but highlights the intricacies of Bible teachings. Domaine Curry’s powerful mantra, Femme 31, comes from Proverbs 31 of the Bible, and the verse includes elements that both Ayesha and Sydel want themselves and their daughters to embody: sisterhood, empowerment, legacy, and self-determination.

Celebrating legacy is top of mind for the dynamic duo as they venture into the wine industry with Domaine Curry. So, they both decided to celebrate the reintroduction of Domaine Curry and the Reunion issue of Ayesha’s Sweet July Magazine on Friday, December 8th, by throwing an epic holiday soiree at The Prisoner Wine Company in St. Helena, California, with a host of winemakers, influencers, including Ayesha’s friend, Tamera Mowry-Housley, co-founder of Housley Wines, to honor the magazine and Domaine Curry. The idea of the night was to make a toast to a successful rebrand and the elegance of empowerment of many Black women founders and entrepreneurs in the room with a fabulous glass of their 2021 Founders Red Blend.

“When we say a toast to the elegance of empowerment, we’re focusing on the subtlety of empowerment,” Ayesha Curry tells ESSENCE. “There are nuanced and organic ways to celebrate empowerment. Whether it is having camaraderie with your girlfriends and sharing a glass of wine, talking to each other, or connecting people in the room to see how you can get somebody’s platform to grow, it’s also about taking time for yourself, it’s elegant to pour yourself a glass of wine and then take the time to enjoy it. Sydel and I both feel that you should be unapologetic about that, which is important for us, especially with our brand messaging.”

Ayesha and Sydel also realized that women, specifically women of color, are the strongest demographic of wine buyers, so they wanted to reduce the stigma of carrying guilt for enjoying and romanticizing your life with a gorgeous, robust glass of wine. It was important to them to send the message of the power of taking a moment for yourself, which could be considered elegant and graceful.

For the sisters-in-law, the relaunch of Domaine Curry has been a long time coming. Unfortunately, their path to breaking into the wine industry was met with obstacles, roadblocks, and frustrating moments. Still, as Proverbs 31 women, they didn’t let challenges deter them from the bigger picture. Last Friday’s event symbolized a light at the end of a tunnel and a dream realized.

“We have pure shock and awe that we’re here already. I think it’s exciting that we have some of our closest friends and colleagues and many new people coming,” says Curry.

Curry-Lee added, “It feels like it’s been a long time coming, but it also came super fast. When we first heard about partnering with The Prisoner Wine Company, we knew the possibilities were endless. Having a night celebrating Domaine Curry and Sweet July simultaneously is a huge thing for us and our family as we celebrate family wins.”

While empowerment was the theme of the evening, it was encouraging to hear that the Currys are trying to incorporate it into their daily lives outside of entrepreneurship, as they prioritize wellness and self-care often, especially as mothers of small children. “I’m feeling empowered regarding my work-life balance with my kids,” said Curry. “I try not to stress myself out about work things and instead be engaged with my kids. I’ve been proud of that, mainly because it wasn’t always that way.”

Curry-Lee agreed, “I feel like it’s the same but different for me; I’m three months postpartum. So, much of my life has been surrounded by my newborn and being totally present with her and my son. But the empowerment of being able to do both to be able to work and be present for my child is something I’ll never take for granted.”

For the Curry family, solidifying and passing down their legacy to their children, including their family business, Domaine Curry is important. “We each have daughters, and that legacy in itself is right there,” Curry-Lee states. “I want to be my daughter’s legacy. I want her to know she can do everything and whatever she wants. Hopefully, it’s keeping Domaine Curry going because this is what we want to leave for them.”

The Event

The event was held throughout The Prisoner’s Wine Company lounge areas. The decor touted Renaissance-era fireplaces, funky art, flowers meticulously hand-dyed two-toned colors to match Domaine Curry’s wine packaging, the new Sweet July Reunion issue thoughtfully laid out on chrome coffee tables, and, of course, loads of Domaine Curry wine to sip, more specifically, their 2021 Domaine Curry Founders Red Blend Napa Valley and the 2021 Cabernet Sauvignon.

After my interview with the Currys in the sleek SALDO Salon tasting room, I observed the party and my surroundings. I saw joyous laughter, networking, and generous pours of Domaine Curry wine, which was to be expected. However, I was pleasantly surprised to see a unique twist on the party hors d’oeuvres. Instead of standard beef carpaccio, Ayesha and Chef Brett teamed up to think outside the box. “This was fun! Chef Brett tends to have a very Asian-heavy background, which I love. So we played into that a little bit, and I fused my Caribbean roots into it,” Curry revealed. “A lot of stone fruit is not in season right now, so I wanted to play into jams. The chef and his team surprised me tonight, and they made a scotch bonnet, cara cara orange jam, and a scone for everybody. That is a thoughtful, cool way to pay a little homage to my roots.”

I enjoyed Curry’s Bao Buns, which had brown sugar caramelized chicken inside instead of the usual pork. After experiencing the delectable bites, I strolled into the main foyer to dance! Curry wanted us to all join in and do some traditional African-American line dancing, which included the cha-cha slide, the wobble, and the electric slide. After some time, the music died down, and everyone returned to their light conversations with a glass of their signature 2021 Domaine Curry Founders Red Blend. The event’s premise was, of course, for the Currys to dawn a new era in the wine industry, dive into the Sweet July Reunion issue, and fellowship amongst like-minded individuals and, for one night, feel part of their legendary family.