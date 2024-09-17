Shanice Shared She Had A Double Mastectomy After Doctors Found A Tumor In Her Breast

Getty

R&B singer Shanice recently revealed that she underwent a double mastectomy three months ago via Instagram on Sunday, September 8th.

The “I Love Your Smile” singer, mother of two, and wife to actor Flex Alexander shared that she had a “stage one, one-centimeter tumor” in her breast and thankfully was able to catch it early. She noted that she wasn’t ready to discuss the procedure with the public when she first had the procedure, but she is “strong enough” to be transparent now.

Shanice is now encouraging her fans and supporters to get their breasts checked after her experience. “Please, everyone, get checked,” she said before thanking her team of doctors and herbalists who helped her get through this process. She also thanked her husband for “helping me get through the hardest time of my life.”

She continued, “You helped me daily with my drains and cooked all my meals. I love you. I am healed and restored in Jesus name.” The singer also revealed that she was diagnosed with DCIS in one of her breasts. Ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) is a condition that affects the cells of the milk ducts in the breast, and is an early form of breast cancer.”

We wish Shanice a peaceful recovery as she rests from this ordeal.