Here Are 6 Black Women Celebrities Who Fought And Conquered Breast Cancer

This month and beyond, we honor, celebrate, and commend breast cancer survivors, including our favorite celebrities in Black Hollywood.
By Dominique Fluker ·

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. It’s a time to pay homage to the survivors who were able to fight the illness and remember those who died. According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, one out of every eight women in the United States will receive a breast cancer diagnosis during her lifetime. In 2023, it’s estimated that 297,790 women and 2,800 men will be diagnosed with breast cancer. According to the American Cancer Society, Black women are 40% more likely to receive breast cancer than white women. Also, the mortality rate for Black women under 50 is twice as high as that for white women in the same age group. See some of our favorite Black women celebrities who have conquered breast cancer.

