Here Are 6 Black Women Celebrities Who Fought And Conquered Breast Cancer

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. It’s a time to pay homage to the survivors who were able to fight the illness and remember those who died. According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, one out of every eight women in the United States will receive a breast cancer diagnosis during her lifetime. In 2023, it’s estimated that 297,790 women and 2,800 men will be diagnosed with breast cancer. According to the American Cancer Society, Black women are 40% more likely to receive breast cancer than white women. Also, the mortality rate for Black women under 50 is twice as high as that for white women in the same age group. See some of our favorite Black women celebrities who have conquered breast cancer.

01 Robin Roberts Good Morning America host Robin Roberts shared her breast cancer diagnosis in 2007 after discovering a lump during a self-examination. During her journey with the cancer, viewers witnessed her shave her head and discuss the challenges and triumphs of undergoing chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and surgery. HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Robin Roberts attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

02 Wanda Sykes Noted comedian Wanda Sykes underwent breast-reduction surgery in 2011. As a result of the surgery, it unexpectedly led to the discovery of ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS), which is commonly referred to as stage 0 breast cancer. Given her family’s breast cancer history, Sykes underwent a double mastectomy. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 15: Wanda Sykes attends Deadline Contenders Television at Directors Guild Of America on April 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Deadline via Getty Images)

03 Vanessa Bell Calloway Actress Vanessa Bell Calloway received a ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) diagnosis, or stage 0 breast cancer. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 09: Vanessa Bell Calloway attends the 2023 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

04 Ananda Lewis Ananda Lewis hosted BET’s Teen Summit and MTV’s TRL from the 80s to the early 2000s. In 2020, she publicly revealed a stage 3 breast cancer diagnosis. Lewis shared that she had been fighting the disease for two years. UNIVERSAL CITY, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 21: TV Personality Ananda Lewis visits Hallmark’s “Home & Family” at Universal Studios Hollywood on March 21, 2019 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

05 Bershan Shaw Bershan Shaw, known for appearing on The Real Housewives of New York City, received a stage 1 breast cancer diagnosis in 2007. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 02: Bershan Shaw arrives at the Race To Erase MS 30th Anniversary Gala at Fairmont Century Plaza on June 02, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic,)