This New Podcast Caters Exclusively To Black Women Who Want To Embrace Being Bald

Brennan Johnson

Ladies, now is the time, more than ever, to embrace the skin you’re in, including the hairstyles you decide to wear.

Brennan Nevada Inc., the only New York-based Black, female-owned PR and media agency for tech companies, startups, and venture capitalists, is excited to announce today a new podcast show, ‘Bald & Buzzed with Brennan,” founded by Brennan Nevada Johnson. A media maven in her own right, this podcast is a continuation and expansion of the business to reach new and diverse niche audiences. Brennan is a descendant of Carter G. Woodson, the founder of Black History Month, who created the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History, started the scholarly Journal of Negro History, as well as publishing more than 20 books on Black history. Brennan Nevada Inc., PR, and media agencies keep Woodson’s legacy alive by telling Black and BIPOC stories for companies that don’t usually have access to best-in-class PR and storytelling services.

This new media venture will create content and space exclusively for people without hair who have yet to be embraced or celebrated due to outdated beliefs, stigmas, and stereotypes set by society. With Season 1 dropping in November, Brennan will host thought-provoking conversations in the form of a news show while also interviewing inspiring individuals who have shaved their heads to discuss a wide range of topics around business, culture, love, sports, entertainment, beauty, fashion, personal finance, and more.

This podcast show will channel Brennan’s passion for storytelling while instilling confidence and amplifying the benefits of being bald and buzzed in every aspect of daily life. Having been bald by choice for over 13 years, Brennan has been published in lifestyle and consumer media outlets such as Bustle, InStyle, Teen Vogue, Fast Company, NBC News, and The Daily Beast, promoting this unique and powerful hairstyle while shutting down and debunking myths about not having hair.

“I am so excited for the official debut of “Bald and Buzzed with Brennan.” I am obsessed with being bald, rocking a buzz cut, and media. Why not combine this and give listeners the best conversations and experiences by rewriting the narrative on how the media, society, and brands interact with bald people? Our mission is to turn what has always been portrayed as a negative or frankly depressing into a positive! Having little to no hair is a lifestyle, it’s sexy, it’s a luxury, and an attitude that will be front and center in our show. The world needs to know how fun it really is to shave your head.”

Listeners of the podcast can subscribe and tune in weekly as Brennan reports on all you need to know to stay updated with bald news. Plus, Brennan will interview bald and buzz-cut trailblazers in a variety of industries to help inspire viewers to live a beautiful, bold bald life. As the podcast name hints, it’s an entendre, as buzz can mean many things—cutting your hair, news, being tipsy, gossip, etc.

For more information on “Bald and Buzzed with Brennan,” subscribe to their YouTube page, to catch the newest episodes.