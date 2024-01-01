HomeLifestyle

It’s Time For Joy In 2024: Here Are 12 Fun New Year's Resolutions For Every Black Woman

We’ve made it to 2024! Now is the time to start anew, adopt healthier lifestyle habits, and become even more adventurous. Check out our resolution list to learn how!
By Dominique Fluker ·

Happy New Year! 2024 is now upon us, which means we have 365 days to map out our lives for the rest of the year. In the days leading up to today, we’ve seen many “ins and outs” lists on social media detailing the behaviors, actions, and objects individuals plan to take with them for the new year and things they would rather stay in 2023. Like any start of the new year, now is the time to be reflective, hopeful, and inspired about your life’s trajectory for 2024, and most importantly, begin to prioritize your time to embody wellness, self-care, and adventure, especially if you’re tired of feeling complacent. This year is your chance to spice up your life some. Do you have several hobbies you’d like to pick up? Schedule some time for them. Want to have more quality time for friends and family? Make it happen.

We’re claiming 2024 is the year of evolution, wellness, and fun outside of accomplishing professional goals. We’ve made several fun resolutions for you throughout the new year. Keep this list close to you for inspiration, or share it with your girls, as you’ll need a reference point along the way. Don’t forget to put yourself and your enjoyment first in 2024! 

