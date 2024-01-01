It’s Time For Joy In 2024: Here Are 12 Fun New Year’s Resolutions For Every Black Woman

Portrait of a beautiful young african woman lying on sofa looking at camera and smiling in living room at home

Happy New Year! 2024 is now upon us, which means we have 365 days to map out our lives for the rest of the year. In the days leading up to today, we’ve seen many “ins and outs” lists on social media detailing the behaviors, actions, and objects individuals plan to take with them for the new year and things they would rather stay in 2023. Like any start of the new year, now is the time to be reflective, hopeful, and inspired about your life’s trajectory for 2024, and most importantly, begin to prioritize your time to embody wellness, self-care, and adventure, especially if you’re tired of feeling complacent. This year is your chance to spice up your life some. Do you have several hobbies you’d like to pick up? Schedule some time for them. Want to have more quality time for friends and family? Make it happen.

We’re claiming 2024 is the year of evolution, wellness, and fun outside of accomplishing professional goals. We’ve made several fun resolutions for you throughout the new year. Keep this list close to you for inspiration, or share it with your girls, as you’ll need a reference point along the way. Don’t forget to put yourself and your enjoyment first in 2024!

01 01 Try Something Outside the Box Do you ever wonder what fun you’d have if you weren’t afraid of trying new things? We encourage you to list out-of-the-box activities you’d like to do this year. From sky-diving to fencing or ax throwing, list hobbies, activities, and date nights that excite you and plan to experience them. Photo of a young smiling woman carrying a backpack during the road trip

02 02 Have More Sex! You deserve pleasure, and lots of it. As an action item for 2024, be sure to pencil in intimate time with a partner(s), or with yourself. Frequent penetration and physical stimulation can be medicinal and good for your mental health. African American woman laying on bed

03 03 Date Outside Of Your Type If you’re coming into 2024 single, you should be open to exploring options outside your usual type. Switching up your dating preferences doesn’t hurt, especially if nothing has worked in the past. A young African American woman and a young Caucasian man in love are touching faces and looking at each other with big smiles.

04 04 See Some World! Explore the world this year. Travel to new places to receive rich cultural experiences and to make lasting memories. Dream up several worldly destinations you’d like to visit and make a plan to get there. Young black women walking in Paris in the city center talking and texting on the phone and commuting using one of public city bikes.

05 05 Journal Consistently Reflect on your dreams, goals, and aspirations this year in a journal. When journaling, you can track your progress, have a safe space to write your feelings and jot down new goals for the year. A young woman is at home, she is sitting on the sofa in the living room and writing notes

06 06 Hot Girl Trots Say goodbye to “Hot Girl Walks!” This year, we’re all about adopting a combination of power walking and a light jog daily or several times a week to maintain optimal health. Photo of a young smiling woman carrying a backpack and hiking in the nature

07 07 Say No More To Enforce Stronger Boundaries For 2024, we’re continuing to stand on business, which means it’s essential for your mental health to learn and vocalize your boundaries and limitations to others to ensure your emotional safety and maintain your bandwidth. Joyful young woman looking up with her arms open while standing outdoors. Freedom concept.

08 08 Make a Better Effort to Hang Out With Your Girls We all need a reprieve from work and daily responsibilities, so pencil in some girlfriend time at the start of the new year and ensure that it carries throughout the 365 days. Hanging with our girls can bring us unbridled joy, understanding, and love. Three stylish girl friends having fun on city street

09 09 Self-Prioritize Over Self-Care This year we’re all about doing actions that serve us and center our personhood all year long, and not only during moments of self-care. We’re prioritizing ourselves this year, across the board. Young multiracial woman reading a book at home, drinking tea lying down on the sofa in cozy living room looking at camera. Lifestyle concept.

10 10 Treat Yourself Often You should book all the spa dates, eat the dessert, and do every single thing that makes you happy (in moderation of course)! Don’t be afraid or hesitant to treat yourself this year. Young woman applying moisturizer on the body after shower at home

11 11 Pick Up An Interesting Hobby Going back to thinking outside of the box, you should incorporate new hobbies in your life to add excitement and fulfillment. Think of trying tennis or pilates! Beautiful African smiling sportswoman doing pilates exercise on reformer.