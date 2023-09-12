‘This Is My Choosing Me Era!’: 8 Times Tia Mowry Showed How Self-Care Is Important To Her On Social Media

Tia Mowry/Instagram

Tia Mowry has fully stepped into her soft girl era, and we love to see it. Aside from taking bubble baths with wine, Mowry has mastered the art of caring for herself from the inside out. The mother of two children, entrepreneur and founder of natural hair care line 4UByTia, and divorcee is now exploring what feels good to her as she’s learning to navigate and curate a new life for herself and her children without a longtime partner, all while documenting the highs and lows of the process, on social media, specifically Instagram. Every week, you can find Mowry posting a hilarious Instagram Reel of her dancing freely in her living room or kitchen, lounging by the pool, or promoting her cooking series #tiamowrysquickfix with fellow celebrities and previous castmates.

Despite highlighting fun moments in her life, she also gets real about the perils of motherhood at times, like not being able to get a moment alone after a long day to decompress. She also stresses the importance of prioritizing boundaries and how she enjoys her “choosing me era.” In a recent Instagram Reel, she opened up about this special time in her life, sharing with her viewers, “You heard it here! My 40s have been some of my favorite years! Entering my 40s has been amazing – it’s like life has hit its sweet spot for me. These days, I’m filled with wisdom, self-assurance, and a sense of freedom that’s truly liberating. I no longer feel the need to let everyone have access to me and my energy because my peace is my priority. I’ve not only created boundaries, but I have also followed through in enforcing them in my relationships. This is my ‘choosing me’ era! Here’s to embracing the fabulous forties, where every day is a new adventure, and life just keeps getting better! 🎉💫”

From family gatherings to spa days and quality time with her children, Mowry is designing the life she’s always dreamed of on her terms. Check out some of her best self-care moments below.

Lounging in her pool.

We don’t think this moment can become even more fabulous! Mowry embodies fabulous and unbothered vibes while enjoying a cocktail underneath the Los Angeles sun.

A healed girl summer!

In addition to highlighting fun music to go along with her dance moves and cute outfit changes, Mowry added a thoughtful message to the Reel that showcased her healing journey on the road to turning 45 this year. “POV: You’ve had a healing girl summer and ready to step in your power.”

She wrote the following caption, “This summer, I’ve continued on a journey of healing, where each day brings me closer to stepping fully into my power. I celebrated my 45th year around the sun, traveled to new places, focused on entrepreneurship, and spent time with those that mean the most to me. I am not saying it has been easy, in fact, healing is quite messy, but it’s my mess! I am proud of myself for continuing through the uncomfortable feelings and doing the hard work it takes to transform into the person I want to be. It’s a season of transformation, of rediscovering my strength, and of embracing the beauty in my journey 💖”

Bonding with other celebrity mamas!

Black Hollywood is a sisterhood. In this Reel, you can see fellow childhood stars Mowry and Gabrielle Union-Wade dancing in her living room to Christina Aguilera.

An enviable skincare routine!

Recently, Mowry gave her fans an inside look into her nine-step skincare routine, inspiring us to step up our game.

She encourages other mothers.

She wants mothers to know they aren’t perfect and shouldn’t compare themselves to others. Mowry captioned this inspirational Reel, “No matter how much they warn you, no one can prepare you for motherhood. It can sometimes feel like a marathon that just kinda keeps going, and moms are just expected to be so strong all the time. But y’all, you’re still just a person; sometimes you’re gonna make a mistake, and that is okay! The more we, as moms, strive for perfection, the more frustrated we become because it’s an unreachable goal. Keeping open lines of communication with my children is how I have cultivated a home that values honoring your feelings, talking it out, and problem-solving as a family, not perfection. This is for all the moms out there: You got this!”

Dancing with her oldest child, Cree!

Mowry has no shame in her game regarding busting a move and encourages her 11-year-old Cree to dance with her often.

Hair care affirmations with her youngest child, Cairo!

Mowry loves showing how self-care can be passed down to younger generations. She shared the following caption, “I LOVE MY CURLY HAIR” ❤️

It is so important to pass down and share the message that our natural hair is beautiful in every way. Recite mantras while getting ready in the morning or while winding down in the evenings to remind yourself of the inner and outer beauty you exude by just being YOU! Share your favorite mantra with us in the comments below.”

She affirms herself often!

Mowry loves reciting her affirmations in the mirror when getting ready. She captioned this Instagram Reel, “Affirmations always got me feeling ON POINT! The moment I realized my own inner dialogue mattered the most was when someone told me to look in the mirror and say “I love you”, and as soon as I did that, I started to cry. From that moment on, I knew that I needed to be kinder to myself, and remind myself of how great I truly am every single day. We tend to be our own biggest critics and that’s why affirmations help us to re-focus ourselves, and give ourselves the grace we show others. What’s an affirmation you tell yourself in the mirror to get your day started? ❤️✨”