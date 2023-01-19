'I Am Committed To Maintaining A Healthy Lifestyle': Tia Mowry Is WeightWatchers’ Newest Ambassador

Tia Mowry, the prolific actress, loving mom, talented cook and social media maven officially has a new title: WeightWatchers ambassador. Mowry is passionate about making her health a priority and wants to inspire her fans to do the same. Leaning into a shared love of food, she joins the WeightWatchers community to showcase how the program helps her maintain a healthy lifestyle. In her new role, she will partner with the weight-loss program’s team to create delicious recipes, including fresh spins on nostalgic meals, and to call for her community to share their favorite foods from both the ’90s and Y2K eras, periods of time she’s deeply familiar with.

For Mowry, nutrition and wellness are interconnected, as she started to get creative in the kitchen curating healthier recipes to help manage her endometriosis.

“What drives me is inspiring others to believe in themselves, especially when prioritizing health,” she tells ESSENCE. “After being diagnosed with endometriosis in my 20s, I knew I needed to make a change and prioritize my well-being. So, I set off on a path to learn more about nutrition and the foods I ate.”

And now, she’s happily sharing her recipes and wellness wisdom with the WeightWatchers audience. “I’m teaming up with WeightWatchers because we share a love of food, health, and community. I am committed to maintaining a healthy lifestyle – for myself and my family – and showing others that they can too, all while enjoying all of the foods they love most,” she says.

As we can see from her social media accounts, the star is currently in the best shape of her life, and she credits feeling good in her body with feeling good overall. “For me, being healthy is about how you feel. You should embrace who you are and show compassion – the most important thing in life,” Mowry shares. “This is why I love WeightWatchers — they help educate you around nutrition, food and the behaviors and habits that can help you sustain a healthy lifestyle, like mindset.”