Zendaya Returns To Chestnut Hair For Fall

XNY/Star Max/GC Images

Earlier this week, Zendaya paid homage to Cher at the legend’s induction into the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame. Her look, a raven black wig, curtained by a part, marked her potential end to the summer blonde look. However, her current look—an autumnal brown— is a middle ground between the opposite tones.

CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 19: Zendaya attends the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

The star accompanied her beau, Tom Holland, in New York for the launch of his non-alcoholic beer brand Bero, debuting her new color on a date night at Manhattan’s Corner Bar. Paired with a maroon ensemble, Zendaya’s tonal brown bob pulled from deep red and rich medium brown for the signature fall look.

Cut just above her collar bone, the bob touched into “lob” territory, while the flipped and loose (as if styled with a round brush) style recalled a bombshell blowout. Although she’s not new to the style, seen in a similar look at the Wimbledon tournament back in July, the new hairdo marks a return to the brown roots she grew out since then (think: Louis Vuitton’s Olympics Party).

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 24: Tom Holland and Zendaya are seen leaving the Corner Bar on October 24, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)

Paired with the look were tones of cranberry baked into her eyeshadow, then wrapped beneath her lower lash line. Tying it all together? A short, butter manicure that neutralized the look—turning Zendaya into the poster child for autumnal beauty inspiration.