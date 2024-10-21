Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Celebrity beauty was hard to miss this week. The 2024 Academy Museum Gala, Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame, and all the events in between invited Hollywood’s A-list to show off their fall beauty looks.

Makeup artist Priscilla Ono turned Rihanna’s lips red (think: Fenty Beauty’s Semi-Matte Lipstick in The MVP) to pair with her feral bad gyal updo at Moncler in Shanghai. Zendaya, in similar rockstar taste, attended the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame in a jet black Cher-tribute wig and an angelic makeup look. For her Eusexua rave in New York, British singer FKA Twigs’s body was stamped with ritualistic symmetries worn in tandem with a 3-meter long dreadlock skullet.

At the Academy Museum Gala, Taraji P. Henson and Quinta Brunson served moodiness with their teased and Old Hollywood pixie cuts respectively. Lastly, Kerry Washington served a middle parted, slicked back bun with a straightforward crimson lip to end the week.

In case you missed it, here are 13 must-see celebrity beauty moments from the week.