Celebrities Serve Blonde Looks At Olympics Opening Party

Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Last night, the 2024 Paris Olympics kicked off with a Louis Vuitton opening party as a “prelude” to the actual Games. Hosted by LVMH’s Olympic sponsor Bernard Arnault, LV men’s creative director Pharrell Williams and Vogue’s Anna Wintour, the party was full of celebrity guests––including Zendaya, Tyla, and Serena Williams––who went for gold with blonde tresses. As summer’s favorite hair color, we’ve seen celebrities go from platinum and ash, to honey and silver blonde over the past few months.

Arriving on a running track-inspired green carpet, four-time Olympic gold medalist and Wyn Beauty founder Serena Williams co-hosted the event in a golden blonde loose wave wig. Although the retired tennis champion no longer competes at the Olympics––Coco Gauff will hold down the court in the first round of women’s doubles tomorrow––we can still expect her to serve looks in the Parisian stands.

PARIS, FRANCE – JULY 25: Serena Williams attends The Prelude to The Paris Games 2024 on July 25, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)

The greatest tennis player of all time meets tennis actress, Challenger’s Zendaya Coleman, who wore her blonde hair in a slicked back wet look. Seen at Wimbledon earlier this month, her then flipped bob turned into an Olympic version for last night’s opening party. In a similar tone to Williams, her dark roots were a hit, while she pulled off a no-makeup makeup look––peach lips, mascara, and highlighter––to match an athletic, sweat-dripped finish.

PARIS, FRANCE – JULY 25: Zendaya attends The Prelude To The Olympics on July 25, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Then, all eyes were on South African pop star Tyla, who’s transition into blonde has been more gradual than other celebrities (cue: Zendaya’s surprise blonde bob just ahead of the Challenger’s press tour). Instead, Tyla arrived in a dirty blonde look; a multi-toned hairstyle featuring a blend of blonde, brown, and dark brown. A few short braids pulled her hair back behind her ear, while a slit parted her brows; all topped off with a dual-toned lip, blush, and powdered eyeshadow.

PARIS, FRANCE – JULY 25: Tyla attends The Prelude To The Olympics At Fondation Louis Vuitton on July 25, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

As the Olympic Games commence in Paris today, we expect to see more beauty looks from last night’s guest list in the stands, but this time, on the track as well. From our favorite women’s 100 track star Sha’Carri Richardson’s nail moments to tape-in hair extensions on the most decorated gymnast in history Simone Biles, we’ll wait and see who’s going to win the Paris Olympics and the beauty olympics this season.