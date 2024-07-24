KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Images

All eyes are on the greatest gymnast of all time, Simone Biles, as she warms up for the 2024 Olympic Games this week. The American athlete––known as the first gymnast to win six world all-around titles and the first female U.S. gymnast to win four gold medals at the Olympics––is the most decorated competitor in the history of the sport. Naturally, she’s also famous on TikTok.

With 1.5 million followers on her account, she posts content about her relationship, GRWMs, and gymnastics practice. Most recently? She shared her beauty prep ahead of the Paris Games this week. “This is my pre-Olympic prep, and it’s kind of like gym, tan, laundry, except for the girls,” Biles says in a video with over 370,000 likes.

Her version of the viral GTL trend (a daily ritual for men dating back to the television show The Jersey Shore) shared her maintenance routine just before the Olympics, giving her fans an inside look on her beauty appointments: “Nails, hair, lashes and a wax.”

First on the schedule, her hairstylist Jazmine Johnson touched up her tape-ins––which were braided back into a bun at the Olympic trials last month––starting with a shampoo to remove excess sweat, dirt and oil. “I don’t want my extensions falling out,” she told ELLE last week, sticking with a bone-straight hairstyle she can maintain in Paris. “We don’t get to bring a makeup artist or a hairstylist.”

Next, she booked an appointment with her nail artist for short, oval French tips to take her through the floor, bars, vault and beam next week. Just like the seven Olympic medals around her neck, Biles’ nails were decorated––but not with the gold she’s used to. This time, she preferred silver-toned gems at the base of her acrylics with an embellished, elevated tip.

Although she kept her wax appointment off of TikTok, her lash extensions were done at home in an Olympic Trials GRWM video. With 1.2 million likes and over 19,000 saves, she not only shared an up close look at her lashes––adding a winged liner to define them––but her “no-makeup makeup” routine as well. “I thought I hated blush but I could never find a good color for me,” she says, applying a deep-toned blush after foundation, pink powder, and nose contour.

To complete the look, she used Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Lip Liner in a pink nude tone while calling out her other favorite lip brands––Laneige and NYX Cosmetics––for their ingredients, claiming other brands give her lips a negative reaction. “Those are the only ones I can use on my lips,” she says. “If I use anything else my lips will burn and literally crack and peel off.”

With the commencement of the 2024 Paris Olympics this Friday, fans will be able to watch Simone Biles’ beauty looks in action. The beauty of Black athletes is on the tri-level podium at the upcoming Games (we can’t wait to see Sha’Carri Richardson have her moment)––and they’re taking home the gold every time.